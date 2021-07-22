 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont man critically injured in shooting north of downtown Omaha
0 comments

Fremont man critically injured in shooting north of downtown Omaha

A 34-year-old Fremont man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds just north of downtown Omaha. 

Police said Gale Broncho-Bill was found about 11 p.m. along a curb near 19th and Paul Streets. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance. 

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward following an arrest in a shooting.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert