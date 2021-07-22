Fremont man critically injured in shooting north of downtown Omaha

A 34-year-old Fremont man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds just north of downtown Omaha.

Police said Gale Broncho-Bill was found about 11 p.m. along a curb near 19th and Paul Streets. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward following an arrest in a shooting.

