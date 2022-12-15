Fremont woman killed when car leaves roadway and strikes a tree

A 23-year-old Fremont woman was killed Wednesday evening when the car she was driving crashed just east of Fremont.
About 6:45 p.m., Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 275 south of Old Highway 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported. A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Amalia Cabrera left the roadway and struck a tree. Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said Cabrera was not wearing a seat belt, but the car's airbags deployed.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bob Glissmann
Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.