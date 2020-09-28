Fresh Thyme will close grocery stores in Omaha and Lincoln, its last in Nebraska

The Omaha and Lincoln locations of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will be closing.

Marcus Fischer, who manages the Omaha stores, said Monday that the locations at 13215 West Center Road and 14949 Evans Plaza are closing. The Lincoln store, at 5220 O St., is also closing, Fischer said.

“I can confirm that all three are closing,” Fischer said.

Gerald Melville, president of Fresh Thyme, said in a statement that the Omaha and Lincoln stores will close Oct. 16.

“All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve. After many months of intense focus and support of these stores, we have made the decision to close them,” Melville said.

He said team members in these stores will be provided with opportunities to work at other Fresh Thyme stores, if possible.

The natural foods grocer opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was the company’s first store in the state. It later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.