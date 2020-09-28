Fresh Thyme will close grocery stores in Omaha and Lincoln, its last in Nebraska

The Omaha and Lincoln locations of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market will be closing.
Marcus Fischer, who manages the Omaha stores, said Monday that the locations at 13215 West Center Road and 14949 Evans Plaza are closing. The Lincoln store, at 5220 O St., is also closing, Fischer said.
“I can confirm that all three are closing,” Fischer said.
Gerald Melville, president of Fresh Thyme, said in a statement that the Omaha and Lincoln stores will close Oct. 16.
“All successful organizations continually review their performance and look for ways to improve. After many months of intense focus and support of these stores, we have made the decision to close them,” Melville said.
He said team members in these stores will be provided with opportunities to work at other Fresh Thyme stores, if possible.
The natural foods grocer opened the 30,000-square-foot Lincoln store in February 2016. At the time, it was the company’s first store in the state. It later opened three stores in Omaha and one in Grand Island.
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market closed its Lakeside location in Omaha, as well as its stores in Grand Island and in Ames, Iowa, in November 2019. The Chicago-area company founded in 2012 once boasted more than 70 locations in 11 states, mostly in the Midwest.
“Like any organization experiencing rapid growth and expansion, sometimes we need to optimize our approach and make changes if something isn’t working,” CEO Chris Sherrell said in 2019. “We are continuing to refine our real estate strategy, but sometimes certain stores are simply not as successful as others.”
Fresh Thyme is a specialty grocery chain with a focus on healthy and organic foods, along with a vitamin and supplement department.
