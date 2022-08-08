Friends and family of Omaha woman killed in crash say misdemeanor charge inadequate

Friends and family of an Omaha woman who died in a two-vehicle collision say they are upset that the surviving driver is being charged with a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

Jonathan McDougald, 21, appeared in court Monday and entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. The Douglas County Attorney's Office contends that McDougald caused the death of 35-year-old Regina Bright in a two-vehicle crash March 12 at 42nd and Grover Streets.

Omaha police investigators determined that Bright was driving a Jeep Compass north on 42nd Street at 11:10 that night. A Chevrolet Impala driven by McDougald was southbound on 42nd Street at high speed, investigators said, when it collided with the Jeep as it was making a left turn into a gas station parking lot.

Witnesses estimated that McDougald was traveling 90 mph. The force of the collision caused the Jeep to crash into a utility pole, rotate clockwise and end up on its driver's side, according to a police report.

Firefighters from Fire Station 33, 3232 S. 42nd St., witnessed the crash and assisted at the scene. Bright was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Tuesday that he and other members of his staff considered the facts of the case in determining the charge.

"We understand the sorrow and frustration of (Bright's) friends and family, but the circumstances do not warrant a felony charge," Kleine said. "The courts have determined that excessive speed, without other factors, is not enough to make it a felony."

Misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Marykate Yablonski, a close friend of Bright's, said Bright was a dedicated mother of a 15-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. She also was a caretaker for her ailing mother.

If McDougald is convicted of a misdemeanor instead of a felony, Yablonski said, the penalty he would face would be inadequate.

"We would like the community to be aware of this slap-on-the-wrist consequence for this homicide," she said. "Her life was taken way too early because of Jonathan McDougald’s actions, and he needs to be held accountable."