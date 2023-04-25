If Tom McQuade didn’t laugh every day, he felt he wasn’t doing his job.

That was the outlook Mary McQuade said her husband had as he went to work as a Douglas County judge. A born and raised Omahan who went to grade school and high school at St. Cecilia’s and earned a law degree from Creighton University, Tom McQuade was known by all of his friends and associates to be a jovial, generous and fair- minded person who looked out for the working class and downtrodden.

He could be irascible at times, but friends and family members said his heart was always in the right place.

“He was totally a fun-loving guy,” Tom’s wife, Mary, said.

The high school sweethearts were married for 54 years until Tom McQuade died on April 15 at the age of 77 from a heart attack and lung issues. Together, they have three children and seven grandchildren.

Richard Dinsmore got to see Tom’s personality and intellect up close. Having first met McQuade when they worked together in Warren Schrempp’s civil law practice in the 1970s, they became lifelong friends. McQuade worked as a trial attorney representing injured people in cases against insurance companies.

It was in that period when McQuade perhaps had his biggest accomplishment as an attorney when he argued Owen Equipment & Erection Co. v. Kroger in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 1978.

The complex case involved a widow who sued the Omaha Public Power District after her husband was electrocuted while walking next to a crane that was too close to a power line. OPPD, in turn, filed a complaint against Owen Equipment, which owned and operated the crane. The widow then named Owen Equipment as an additional defendant.

Although the official verdict appeared like the widow didn’t win, Dinsmore credited McQuade for crafting a legal argument that persuaded the court to ensure the widow did not go penniless.

“He would look out for the little guy,” Dinsmore said. “He had a good moral compass.”

McQuade’s moral compass was on display near the end of his approximately seven-year tenure at Northern Natural Gas, which was also known as InterNorth. In 1985, the company merged with Houston Natural Gas. The following year, the company’s headquarters moved to Houston and became Enron.

Dinsmore said McQuade could have gone along with the company to Houston, but he had a sense that something was off.

“He smelled a rat. He didn’t want to be part of it,” Dinsmore said. “He thought they took this great Northern Natural Gas company and turned into this shell company.”

McQuade’s instincts proved apt. In 2001, 15 years after its move to Houston, Enron filed for bankruptcy as a result of a massive accounting scandal that led to court convictions for several top executives.

Instead of moving to Houston, McQuade remained home and became a county judge in 1987 after former Gov. Bob Kerrey appointed him. Former Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey spoke to Kerrey in support of his friend McQuade. McQuade later was one of three people to swear Fahey into the mayor’s office in 2001.

“He was a very good judge,” Fahey said. “I can tell you from personal experiences he separated his friendship from his duties. He always followed his duties.”

Over his 24-year judicial tenure that ended in 2011, Tom McQuade performed more than 5,000 marriages, Mary said. Some odd ones included a couple who got married on horseback, another couple who got married in the middle of a lake and one where the participants were partially clothed.

Although McQuade was mostly an amiable judge, there were some crimes that drew his ire.

“He didn’t care so much what you did, he was there to impose the laws that were on the books,” Mary McQuade said. “But if you beat up on women or hurt animals, you were going down.”

McQuade also previously worked as a prosecutor in Sarpy County. He also taught oil and gas law for about 15 years at Creighton.

McQuade’s gregarious personality was perhaps even more evident outside the courtroom. Mary said McQuade kept several bars in business and also could be found on the golf course. He took his family on annual vacations to the Virgin Islands and Lake of the Ozarks. The Faheys joined the McQuades on their Lake of the Ozarks vacation in 1978.

“We had great times and great laughs,” Fahey recalled.

A memorial Mass for Tom McQuade was held Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church.

