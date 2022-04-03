Friends, co-workers and community members pay tribute to two women killed in crash

Two women who died in a crash near 192nd and F Streets were remembered by friends, co-workers and community members at a Sunday memorial service.

The first for her exemplary work as a Douglas County corrections officer. The second as a compassionate speech therapist who joyfully shared photos of her children with her patients.

Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, friends from Gretna, died Thursday night in a two-vehicle collision.

More than 75 people gathered Sunday evening at the scene to pay tribute to the two women.

Zimmerman, who was eight months pregnant, was a corrections officer for 15 years, according to Mike Myers, director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

“She possessed a unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism that changed the lives of everyone she met," Myers said in a statement. “There are hundreds, if not thousands, of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence.”

Zimmerman was always the first to come to the aid of any co-worker in need, Myers said. Her empathy and dedication made everyone around her better.

Despite the challenges of her profession, she maintained high spirits and optimism, said Corrections Sgt. Bryan Laux.

“In a dark place, she was a real ray of light,” he said.

A memorial service for Zimmerman will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Waters Edge United Methodist Church, 19600 Harrison St., in Gretna.

In addition to her husband, Brian, also a Douglas County correctional officer, she is survived by children Makenna, Brody and Zoey; father Kirk Rowland; mother Darla Bengtson; mother-in-law Irene Zimmerman; brother Brevan Rowland; and sisters Teresa Smith, Megan Bengtson and Shirley Tipler.

Schook was employed as a speech therapist at Brookstone Village, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Omaha.

“She made a giant impact on patients’ lives, including my dad,” said co-worker Kelli Baumert, who hired Schook about 10 years ago. “When my dad needed therapy, I had 20 different options, and I sent him to Brookstone Village … (where) Amanda would be one of his therapists.”

Schook’s favorite holiday was July 4, which she celebrated with her family with zest.

Her greatest desire was to watch her three children — her babies — grow up, her co-workers said.

The last thing Schook asked one colleague was to donate Schook’s breast pump to a local homeless shelter.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Omaha police officers and Douglas County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of 192nd and F Streets. A 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Zachary Paulison, 21, of Omaha, that was eastbound on F Street entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan Armada occupied by Zimmerman and Schook that was southbound on 192nd Street.

The Nissan caught fire after the crash, and both women were declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department. Paulison was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries, including chest and back fractures, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol use and high speed are being investigated as possible factors, according to police.

Kevin Cole Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.