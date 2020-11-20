From behind the scenes, Mike Wiese helped transform Omaha's urban landscape

Stephanie Severson recalled her dad as having an “unbelievable outlook on everything.” He marveled at scientific advancements that extended his life. He loved his work but at home was “all about family,” whether it be golfing together during summers while at their Minnesota cabin, watching Nebraska football games as a family, or his reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” every holiday season to a family that grew to include two grandchildren.

Marty Shukert, who was Omaha’s planning director in the 1980s, recalled meeting Wiese for the first time when Shukert was an intern in the Planning Department in 1970. He said Wiese was one of the up-and-coming urban design stars whose creative juices stirred in the office they had painted orange.

“They were the young, radical designers who worked on projects I thought were the coolest things in the world,” Shukert said.

From City Hall, Wiese on went to direct the Chamber’s Omaha Development Foundation, a role that had him assembling riverfront land and shepherding development of Conagra’s headquarters and Heartland of America Park some 30 years ago.

“Mike was behind many projects and did things in a very egoless way, but always with respect to the welfare and benefit of the city,” Shukert said.