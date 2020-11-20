From behind the scenes, Mike Wiese helped transform Omaha's urban landscape

Omaha can’t talk about the redevelopment of its urban core without speaking of Mike Wiese and the role he played.
Wiese — whose career took him to the Omaha Planning Department, the Chamber of Commerce and private sector real estate — wasn’t typically the guy grabbing the mic at press conferences.
He preferred to be a few rows back, those who worked with him said, and was best known for pulling behind-the-scenes strings for projects that helped transform the urban landscape as well as spots in suburbia.
Among sites with his handprint: the Conagra and Gallup University riverfront campuses; Aksarben Village and west Omaha’s First National Business Park.
“Many people don’t realize how instrumental Mike Wiese was in moving our city forward in the last 40 or so years,” said Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos., who competed with Wiese at times before the two joined forces. “He was just very comfortable in more of a supportive role. That’s where he shined.”
Michael C. Wiese died Nov. 9 of complications from cancer. He was 74. First diagnosed with lymphoma in 2007, he rebounded after chemo treatments and a stem cell transplant, but family members said his health started declining earlier this year when a different cancer struck.
Raised in Omaha and inducted into the local Commercial Real Estate Summit Hall of Fame in 2015, Wiese is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen, and two daughters, Stephanie and Megan.
Stephanie Severson recalled her dad as having an “unbelievable outlook on everything.” He marveled at scientific advancements that extended his life. He loved his work but at home was “all about family,” whether it be golfing together during summers while at their Minnesota cabin, watching Nebraska football games as a family, or his reading “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” every holiday season to a family that grew to include two grandchildren.
Marty Shukert, who was Omaha’s planning director in the 1980s, recalled meeting Wiese for the first time when Shukert was an intern in the Planning Department in 1970. He said Wiese was one of the up-and-coming urban design stars whose creative juices stirred in the office they had painted orange.
“They were the young, radical designers who worked on projects I thought were the coolest things in the world,” Shukert said.
From City Hall, Wiese on went to direct the Chamber’s Omaha Development Foundation, a role that had him assembling riverfront land and shepherding development of Conagra’s headquarters and Heartland of America Park some 30 years ago.
“Mike was behind many projects and did things in a very egoless way, but always with respect to the welfare and benefit of the city,” Shukert said.
Ken Bunger, a former assistant city attorney, worked with Wiese on various initiatives, including 28 years ago, when Wiese helped the Chamber push for BMW’s first U.S. auto assembly plant. Omaha lost but was one of two finalists among 215 potential sites. Bunger said Wiese was effective because he was friendly and trustworthy and had a keen understanding of how both the public and private sectors work.
“He always had his eye on the objective of the project; you’d always trust him,” Bunger said.
Ken Stinson, chairman emeritus of Peter Kiewit Sons, guided the nonprofit Aksarben Future Trust in seeking a new beginning for the old racetrack land. He said Wiese was working then, in 2005, for lead developer Noddle and was tasked with helping to sort through: “How do we turn this big piece of property into a mixed-use village?”
“He had an expertise that was really critical in all the processes you go through to translate an idea into details,” Stinson said.
More recently, Noddle said, Wiese helped lay government-related and other groundwork necessary to turn the old Boys Town farm into the Heartwood Preserve mixed-use site southwest of 144th Street and West Dodge Road. Before working for Noddle, Wiese was a senior vice president at Grubb & Ellis Pacific Realty.
“He is the unsung or underappreciated hero of a lot of things that happened in Omaha,” Shukert said.
