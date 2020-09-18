From homeless to multimillionaire: Speaker to address Omaha event next week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who went from homeless single father to successful stock trader will speak next week as part of an event put on by the United Way of the Midlands.

Chris Gardner, whose autobiography "Pursuit of Happyness" was the subject of a 2006 feature film starring Will Smith, will speak over Zoom at the group's “Unlock the Power Within You” event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will be made available for free to those who register online.

Gardner, whose net worth is estimated to be $70 million, said he doesn't describe himself as a motivational speaker. Rather, he said, he simply shares with others the lessons he has learned during his struggles.

Now is a particularly important time for a message of hope and personal empowerment, Gardner said, as lockdowns cause financial and emotional struggles for people. He said he thinks people can draw inspiration from earlier triumphs over adversity, both in their own lives and across history.

"We've been here before," he said.