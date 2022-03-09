From Omaha to Kampala: Central High grad Natalie Brown is the U.S. ambassador to Uganda

The waning days of Black History Month this year found U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown marking an ugly chapter in history — and working toward a better future — at a site where Africans were once sold to become slaves in America.

The official visit was one of the many and varied duties that Brown, a 1985 Omaha Central graduate who has worked in the foreign service for 32 years, performs while representing America — what she calls the best job in the world.

The primary occasion that day was to join national and local officials and community members in unveiling the restored Luba Thurston Fort Memorial, in Uganda’s Mayuge District near Lake Victoria. It honors the memory of the people who passed through the former slave trading site.

The local people hope it will lead to tourism as well as cultural preservation. The U.S. government helped pay for the memorial with $45,000 from the U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to Uganda’s Department of Museums and Monuments.

The occasion also served as an observance of Black History Month, one of several that Brown participated in around Uganda in February. A Ugandan musical group, the Makerere Spirituals Choir, sang African-American spiritual songs rooted in the culture of enslaved people.

“We must acknowledge the pain slavery brought to communities around the globe, the continuing impact of its legacy, and take lessons from that painful history to build a better future in which all citizens enjoy equal freedoms under the law,” Brown said at the event.

In a Zoom interview later that evening, Brown noted that her own ancestors were enslaved. It says a lot about America, she said, that someone descended from enslaved people can have the career she is having.

“My father (Eugene) was a police officer,” Brown said. “My mother (Betty Brown) was a nurse for most of my childhood, and I’ve had the opportunity to attend one of the best schools (Georgetown University) in the country, to join the State Department and have the privilege now to represent the American people. I can think of many places in the world ... where that kind of that upward trajectory, that representation, is just not possible.”

Back in the United States, including in Brown’s home state of Nebraska, there is much debate over how to study and teach about racism in America, past and present.

“You have to learn from these experiences,” Brown said. “American history is all of us, you know. African American history is American history.”

Much of America’s economic development of our country “came from that period of slavery and the work of my ancestors and so many others,” she said. She’s been reading recently about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“All of these things shaped who we are today, and it’s so important to study them and learn from them,” Brown said.

She said she strongly believes in such American values as life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, democracy and freedom of speech and assembly.

“It’s a pleasure to promote these values, to talk about them on behalf of the American people,” she said. “It’s also one of the greatest things about America: I can represent the United States, but still identify areas where I think we should and could do better.”

In many of the countries she has worked in or traveled to, “people’s options in life were limited — they were defined based on either race, or gender, or religion, or some tribal affiliation,” Brown said. Despite problems such as racism and the economic disparities exposed again by the pandemic, she said, America is a meritocracy, and there are opportunities.

Brown traces her interest in foreign service to a family visit to the United Nations in New York when she was 10 years old. She graduated from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and obtained a master’s degree from the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College in Quantico, Virginia.

Brown, who speaks French and Arabic, served as chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Asmara, Eritrea, from 2016 to 2019. Among other assignments, she held deputy leadership roles with the U.S. Mission to the UN Agencies in Italy and the U.S Embassy in Tunisia.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Brown as ambassador to Uganda in August 2020. Her job there is multi-faceted and involves working with multiple other U.S. agencies and Ugandan partners. In a nation where 80% of the population is under age 30, much of the work is on health and education in addition to national development. That includes helping coordinate millions of COVID vaccine doses donated by the U.S. to Uganda, as well as AIDS relief and prevention.

“There’s actually been a decline in the number of HIV-positive individuals in Uganda, and so together we have a really good chance of achieving epidemic control by 2030,” Brown said.

Some of her favorite work involves working with youths. On Valentine’s Day, a group of young people, most of whom identified as LGBTQ and many of whom were HIV positive, took flowers to her at the embassy.

“We sat and we talked about their advocacy and how they’re working to raise awareness, and how we can partner together,” Brown said.

In another high point, she got to meet a young man in a rural community who had a little rideshare business using his motorcycle with a sidecar. During a very restrictive COVID lockdown with a tight curfew and travel limits, the young man noticed that farmers were suffering because they couldn’t get their produce to market. He had the idea to use his rideshare to help them get their products to market. The U.S. helped fund it and it worked.

Brown said she meets many Ugandans who “are so dynamic, so inspirational, and they just want to make a difference.” Whenever she’s feeling a little bit down, she’s inspired by young Ugandans’ contagious creativity and energy,

Brown encouraged young people back home in Nebraska to pursue foreign service.

“I’d love to see more people with similar backgrounds, more people of color, and more people from the Midwest in diplomacy representing the United States,” she said.

