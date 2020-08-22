 Skip to main content
Funeral home fire that displaced 3 is under investigation
0 comments

Funeral home fire that displaced 3 is under investigation

CMA_3018

A fire was reported at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home shortly after midnight and brought under control about 1 a.m. Saturday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha firefighters are investigating an early Saturday fire at a funeral home that displaced three residents of upper-floor apartments.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Good Shepherd Funeral Home near 24th and J Streets just after midnight. Smoke could be seen coming from the apartments above the funeral home, according to a press release from the Omaha Fire Department.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke inside and had a difficult time finding the fire because of the layout of the building.

The blaze was under control at 1:04 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the damage to the building at $80,000 and the damage to its contents at $75,000.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

0 comments

