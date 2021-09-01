 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral services for Omaha attorney James Martin Davis set for Saturday
0 comments

Funeral services for Omaha attorney James Martin Davis set for Saturday

A funeral Mass for Omaha attorney James Martin Davis will be celebrated Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. 

Davis, 75, had a heart attack Monday while waiting to go to court at the Johnson County Courthouse in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He was flown to a Lincoln hospital, where he died. 

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus. 

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha with military honors.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service, Mass and graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronauts aboard ISS host pizza night

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert