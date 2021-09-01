Funeral services for Omaha attorney James Martin Davis set for Saturday

A funeral Mass for Omaha attorney James Martin Davis will be celebrated Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.

Davis, 75, had a heart attack Monday while waiting to go to court at the Johnson County Courthouse in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He was flown to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St. The funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha with military honors.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service, Mass and graveside service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

