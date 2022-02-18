Future appears bright for many animals rescued from Omaha home

Many of the 88 animals rescued from an Omaha home in late January have moved on to adoption shelters or foster homes, according to a Nebraska Humane Society official.

"We still have many of them here at the Nebraska Humane Society, and they are either up for adoption or being prepared for adoption," said Steve Glandt, the group's vice president for field operations. "Some of them have been transferred to other shelters or are in foster homes."

Out of the dozens of animals, the Humane Society adopted out six rats, two birds, a chicken, two lizards, a cat and 10 dogs. Eight dogs were sent to rescues. One dog is in foster care, two were waiting for a foster care placement and, as of about a week ago, two were waiting for forever homes, Glandt said.

About 48 animals, mostly rats, had to be euthanized, he said.

Two Omahans were arrested and charged this week after officials found several animals — many of which were described as severely neglected — living in a house near 45th and Burdette Streets.

In late January, Omaha police said, officers found several animals living in poor conditions when they responded to an unrelated call to the house near 45th and Burdette. Humane Society officials requested and received a court-authorized search warrant to seize any animals.

When they served the search warrant, officers recovered 88 living animals and 40 dead animals. Some were severely neglected.

