Gaelic Harvest Festival parade, set for Sunday in downtown Omaha, is canceled

Omaha's Ancient Order of Hibernians has canceled plans to hold a Gaelic Fall Harvest parade on Sunday in downtown Omaha.

Hugh Spellman, the parade chairman for the Ancient Order of Hibernians Father Flanagan Division, said conflicts of interest kept many traditional groups from being able to participate.

"We had very, very few entries," Spellman said Wednesday. "At the end of the day, we decided to cut our losses."

The idea of a Gaelic Fall Harvest parade was hit upon, he said, after the annual St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hibernians are planning to resume their St. Patrick's Day parade in 2022 on the Saturday before March 17, Spellman said.

