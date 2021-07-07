Gail Farrell, WWII tail gunner and SAC 'Combat Crew' editor, dies at 96

That was the job he said he loved best. He supervised production of 200 editions before his retirement in 1982.

In a farewell article, Farrell’s Combat Crew colleagues described him as an “institution,” and said they would miss his wit and expertise.

Years later, in 2018, he was honored again at Offutt, this time by the 55th Wing. Through the efforts of Mark Jensen, an Omahan who has befriended many veterans of the era, Farrell was presented with medals he had earned during World War II — the World War II Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal in addition to the Air Medal.

More than 100 airmen applauded Farrell and stood in line to greet him.

“It’s a recognition of my career — and for all the men who didn’t come back,” Farrell told The World-Herald after the ceremony. “There’ll never be another war like that.”

On June 11, he received one final honor. Guillaume Lacroix, the French Consul general in Chicago, presented Farrell the Légion d’Honneur (or Legion of Honor), France’s highest award.

“They are the Greatest Generation,” said Jensen, who helped arrange for the award for Farrell and two other members of his World War II B-17 crew.