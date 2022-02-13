 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Garage fire in southwest Omaha causes extensive damage
Garage fire in southwest Omaha causes extensive damage

  Updated
A garage fire in southwest Omaha caused significant damage to the structure and sent a thick plume of blackish-gray smoke into the sky.

The fire near 185th and Harrison Streets occurred shortly before 3 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

It took firefighters about 50 minutes to bring it under control.

The plume of smoke was visible across the area.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

