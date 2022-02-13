Garage fire in southwest Omaha causes extensive damage

A garage fire in southwest Omaha caused significant damage to the structure and sent a thick plume of blackish-gray smoke into the sky.
The fire near 185th and Harrison Streets occurred shortly before 3 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
It took firefighters about 50 minutes to bring it under control.
The plume of smoke was visible across the area.
Nancy Gaarder
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
