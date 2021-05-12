Gas prices inch closer to $3 in Omaha metro ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Omaha showed an average price of $2.91 a gallon, up from $2.87 Tuesday. One year ago, the price was averaging $1.61 a gallon. World-Herald staff members reported seeing prices ranging from $2.59 to $2.89 a gallon on Wednesday across the city.

The state's highest average price of $3.22 was in Loup County, which is just west of Burwell in the Sand Hills about four hours west of Omaha.

There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, but rather a transportation issue with getting fuel to consumers.

The Colonial Pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap.

The disruption is happening at the time of year when Americans are getting out more, especially as the nation emerges from the pandemic. AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend, up 60% from last year, which included the lowest travel activity since AAA began keeping records in 2000.