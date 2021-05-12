Gas prices inch closer to $3 in Omaha metro ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The cost of gas in the Omaha metro area pushed closer to $3 a gallon at some stations Wednesday, although the uptick in price isn't related to fallout of a pipeline shutdown, according to AAA Nebraska.
The national average hit $3 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline for the first time since 2014. Costs have been on the rise since a cyberattack over the weekend forced Colonial Pipeline to temporarily shut down operations. The pipeline delivers nearly half of all fuel along the East Coast.
In the Southeast, drivers waited in long lines to fill their tanks in a "panic-buying" spree. Other stations were out of fuel.
Pipeline operations restarted late Wednesday afternoon, but it was expected to take several days for the supply chain to return to normal, according to CNN Business.
In Nebraska, AAA reported an average price on Wednesday of $2.90 a gallon, up slightly from Tuesday's average of $2.87. One year ago, amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the cost was an average of $1.70 a gallon.
Omaha showed an average price of $2.91 a gallon, up from $2.87 Tuesday. One year ago, the price was averaging $1.61 a gallon. World-Herald staff members reported seeing prices ranging from $2.59 to $2.89 a gallon on Wednesday across the city.
The state's highest average price of $3.22 was in Loup County, which is just west of Burwell in the Sand Hills about four hours west of Omaha.
There is no gasoline shortage, according to government officials and energy analysts, but rather a transportation issue with getting fuel to consumers.
The Colonial Pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline for fuel. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap.
The disruption is happening at the time of year when Americans are getting out more, especially as the nation emerges from the pandemic. AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend, up 60% from last year, which included the lowest travel activity since AAA began keeping records in 2000.
Prices have been inching up as Memorial Day approaches, said Nick Faustman, public affairs specialist for AAA Nebraska. But local prices had not yet been impacted by the pipeline shutdown, he said.
Faustman said AAA has several tips as drivers wait for the supply chain to return to normal.
- Don't carry extra containers of gasoline in the vehicle.
- Fill up when you have a quarter tank of fuel remaining.
- If you own multiple vehicles, drive whichever is the most fuel-efficient.
- Minimize use of air conditioning.
- Remove bulky items from the vehicle and minimize use of roof racks.
- If traveling, check ahead to be sure gas stations have fuel.
- Run errands in one trip and avoid high-traffic times.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
