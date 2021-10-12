 Skip to main content
Gas prices rising across the country, but Nebraska and Iowa drivers faring better than most
1 comment

President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration is taking steps at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices and make sure Americans aren't paying more than necessary at the pump.

America's average gas prices have jumped in recent weeks, but drivers in Nebraska and Iowa are faring better than most. 

The national average per gallon, according to AAA Nebraska, stood at $3.28 on Tuesday. In Nebraska and Iowa, the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Tuesday was $3.08. 

GasBuddy, a tech company that researches retail prices, found gas in the Omaha area ranging from $2.78 to $2.99 per gallon. Prices per gallon in Council Bluffs ranged from $2.89 to $2.99, according to GasBuddy.

“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices."

The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma, $2.80; Mississippi, $2.89; and Texas, $2.89. The states with the highest average price: California, $4.41; Hawaii, $4.09; and Nevada, $3.87. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

