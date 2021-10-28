Gene Leahy Mall project, on schedule to finish in 2022, wins sustainability award

Metal arches have risen, pathways have taken shape and new trees have dotted the landscape in recent months as work on downtown Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall progressed.

Passersby can expect to see arches rise over a future playground and new trees, plants and sod added to the mall before snow begins to fall this winter, said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the park renovations for the city.

Bassett was one of several officials with a role in the Riverfront Revitalization Project to gather at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Thursday to announce that the project had received a sustainable infrastructure award.

The project is the first in Nebraska to earn the Envision Platinum Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.

The institute noted multiple achievements by the project team in the sustainable design and building of the project, including building only on previously developed areas and preserving historic features, such as the Burlington and Nash Block buildings.

The Gene Leahy Mall is on schedule to reopen to the public during Memorial Day weekend of 2022.