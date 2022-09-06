Gene Leahy Mall to host animals from around the world every Wednesday in September

Visitors to Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall will have a chance to meet an array of animals from around the world this month.

The downtown Riverfront Park has partnered with local farm Scatter Joy Acres to host "Critter Chats" from 4 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday in September.

The event will kick off this week with Waylon the Nigerian dwarf goat. Opie the kangaroo will make an appearance Sept. 14, followed by Thumper the Flemish giant rabbit Sept. 21 and Princess the coatimundi Sept. 28.

The Critter Chats aren't the first venture into the park by Scatter Joy Acres.

A 6-month-old camel named Maverick was a huge hit last month when he strolled through the park in celebration of "Hump Day."

Scatter Joy Acres, which is north of 49th Street and Newport Avenue, provides animal-assisted therapy to seniors, veterans, disabled individuals and disadvantaged youths.

In addition to Critter Chats, City Sprouts will be in the park Sept. 16 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. to provide insight on a day in the life of an urban chicken.

More information on the park's daily programming can be found on the park’s website at theriverfrontomaha.com. The calendar lists food trucks, exercise opportunities and special events.