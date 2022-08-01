 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene Leahy Mall to host free movie nights on Fridays

  • Updated
Gene Leahy Mall will host a movie night in the park on Fridays in August, marking the latest free and family-friendly programming at the newly renovated park. 

"Friday Night Flicks" will debut this Friday with a showing of "Sing 2." Movies will be shown at the event lawn in front of the pavilion.

The showings will begin at dusk, but guests can begin securing spots with blankets and lawn chairs at 3 p.m. Stakes and plastic tarps are prohibited on the event lawn. 

The four movies that will be shown this month are:

  • "Sing 2" (PG) — Aug. 5
  • "Soul" (PG) — Aug. 12
  • "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (PG-13) — Aug. 19
  • "Encanto" (PG) — Aug. 26

Food trucks will also be in attendance on movie nights. They will arrive at 6 p.m. and line up along 13th Street between Farnam and Douglas Streets. 

