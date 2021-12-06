 Skip to main content
'Generous' donors give $5.49 million on Giving Tuesday
'Generous' donors give $5.49 million on Giving Tuesday

Secret Kindness Agents

For the third year, Secret Kindness Agents hung hats, gloves, mittens and socks in Turner Park on Giving Tuesday. The gear was free for the taking for those in need.

 SHARE OMAHA

A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food requests double," Major Stewart Dalrymple of the Salvation Army of Greater New York, said. "We went from about 3.5 million people being fed the previous year to 7.4 in the midst of the pandemic last year, and so just a great increase in the need for food." 

Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha, can rest easy.

Last week's Giving Tuesday exceeded all her expectations.

"We had set a goal for $4.5 million," she said. "With all sources reporting, we are happy to report that the metro raised $5.49 million."

That's compared with $3.16 million last year and $1.67 million for the first year in 2019. The funds support 650 nonprofits in the Omaha area.

Maas said the total doesn't include money donated to churches or school groups.

"Just to know our community continues to show up for itself again and again; it just underscores that people want to make sure the fabric of our community stays strong and it hugely bolsters our work," she said.

Maas said she thinks two things were behind the big increase in donations.

First, the number of nonprofit members in Share Omaha has jumped from about 200 in 2019 to 650 this year. Second, the Share Omaha website was set up so donors were able to donate to several organizations at one time.

Part of the money came from 13,000 donors who averaged about $90 per transaction. Other funds that came in were funneled through the Omaha Community Foundation and the Pottawattamie County (Iowa) Community Foundation.

Maas said many people give $10 apiece to several of their favorite nonprofits. Those range from the American Red Cross and the Boy Scouts to small groups such as the Felius Cat Cafe and Rescue.

She wasn't worried that people weren't going to donate because of hardships from the economy and the coronavirus pandemic. She couldn't sleep because she was excited to see how many people would step up.

"People were generous in so many ways," she said. "It just spelled generosity throughout the books."

The impact of Giving Tuesday

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

