'Generous' donors give $5.49 million on Giving Tuesday

Marjorie Maas, executive director of Share Omaha, can rest easy.

Last week's Giving Tuesday exceeded all her expectations.

"We had set a goal for $4.5 million," she said. "With all sources reporting, we are happy to report that the metro raised $5.49 million."

That's compared with $3.16 million last year and $1.67 million for the first year in 2019. The funds support 650 nonprofits in the Omaha area.

Maas said the total doesn't include money donated to churches or school groups.

"Just to know our community continues to show up for itself again and again; it just underscores that people want to make sure the fabric of our community stays strong and it hugely bolsters our work," she said.

Maas said she thinks two things were behind the big increase in donations.

First, the number of nonprofit members in Share Omaha has jumped from about 200 in 2019 to 650 this year. Second, the Share Omaha website was set up so donors were able to donate to several organizations at one time.