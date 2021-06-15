 Skip to main content
Georgia man in town for swim trials crashes scooter, breaks ankle
A Georgia man in Omaha for the Olympic Swim Trials broke his ankle Sunday after crashing an electric scooter downtown.

The 46-year-old was riding the scooter down a hill and attempted to apply the brakes, but the scooter didn't stop. His foot got stuck under the scooter when he put his soles to the pavement in an attempt to slow down. He crashed near 10th and Douglas Streets, according to an Omaha police incident report.

An Omaha police officer working nearby aided the man as they waited for a medic and noted in the incident report that there was an "obvious injury" to the man's left ankle.

The man was taken with his wife to the Nebraska Medical Center with a possible compound fracture, which the online encyclopedia britannica.com defines as a fracture where "the bone is exposed."

The scooter came out of the ordeal unscathed. According to the incident report, it "did not appear to have any obvious damage."

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

