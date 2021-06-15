Georgia man in town for swim trials crashes scooter, breaks ankle

A Georgia man in Omaha for the Olympic Swim Trials broke his ankle Sunday after crashing an electric scooter downtown.
The 46-year-old was riding the scooter down a hill and attempted to apply the brakes, but the scooter didn't stop. His foot got stuck under the scooter when he put his soles to the pavement in an attempt to slow down. He crashed near 10th and Douglas Streets, according to an Omaha police incident report.
An Omaha police officer working nearby aided the man as they waited for a medic and noted in the incident report that there was an "obvious injury" to the man's left ankle.
The man was taken with his wife to the Nebraska Medical Center with a possible compound fracture, which the online encyclopedia
britannica.com defines as a fracture where "the bone is exposed."
The scooter came out of the ordeal unscathed. According to the incident report, it "did not appear to have any obvious damage."
Photos: Opening night of Wave II U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha
Michael Andrew takes a quiet moment before the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Michael Andrew swims the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Andrew set American records in both the prelims and the semifinal races on Sunday.
Olympic qualifiers sign a drum on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Michael Andrew swims the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Andrew set American records in both the prelims and the semifinal races on Sunday.
Michael Andrew looks at his time after the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Andrew set American records in both the prelims and the semifinal races on Sunday.
Michael Andrew waves to the crowd after the 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
The opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Jake Foster high-fives a fan while being introduced for the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Swimmers are reflected in the pool before the men's 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
The opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Carson Foster, left, and Chase Kalisz compete in butterfly leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Kalisz won the race.
Carson Foster swims the butterfly leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Chase Kalisz swims the breaststroke leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Kalisz won the race.
Fans cheer on swimmers in the men's 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Chase Kalisz celebrates after winning the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Jay Litherland celebrates after coming in second in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Chase Kaliszis honored in a medal ceremony after winning the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kokyo Taiko, a Japanese drum group from Lincoln, perform during the medal ceremonies on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kokyo Taiko, a Japanese drum group from Lincoln, perform during the medal ceremonies on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
The opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Claire Curzan stretches out before competing in the 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Torri Huske, left, and Claire Curzan hug after placing first and second in their heat of the 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Regan Smith dives in for the 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Fans cheer on swimmers during the women's 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kelsi Dahlia competes in the 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kelsi Dahlia smiles after winning her heat of the 100 meter butterfly semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith splashes himself with water before competing in the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith sprays water before competing in the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith competes in the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
A fan cheers on swimmers in the men's 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith splashes the water after winning the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Kieran Smith is honored with a medal ceremony after winning the 400 meter freestyle on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Melanie Margalis limbers up before competing in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Swimmers dive in for the women's 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Melanie Margalis swims the butterfly leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Emma Weyant swims the breaststroke leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Weyant won the race.
Hali Flickinger, right, and Melanie Margalis swim the breaststroke leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Flickinger placed second and Margalis third.
From top, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger and Emma Weyant swim the freestyle leg of the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday. Weyant placed first, Flickinger second and Margalis third.
Emma Weyant, right, reacts to seeing she placed first in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Emma Weyant, right, and Hali Flickinger react after placing first and second, respectively, in the 400-meter individual medley on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Hali Flickinger hugs supporters after placing second in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Emma Weyant signs a Japanese drum after placing first in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Emma Weyant is honored in a medal ceremony after placing first in the 400 meter individual medley on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Swimmers dive in for the first heat of the men's 100 meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Swimmers compete in the first heat of the men's 100-meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Andrew Wilson competes in the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
Max McHugh reacts after placing second in his heart of the 100 meter breaststroke semifinal in the 100 meter breaststroke on the opening night of wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Sunday.
