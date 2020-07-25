Gerardo Machado remembered as dedicated Creighton Prep teacher who lived 'extraordinary life'

On Sept. 25, 1969, his 38th birthday, Gerardo became a citizen of the United States. He then went to work for Creighton Prep, where he stayed for more than 30 years.

“He loved to teach,” Jose Machado said. “He always wanted to communicate to people and young kids about what he's learned and what he knew about his country.”

After his retirement from Creighton Prep, Gerardo taught Spanish at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Jose said his father was once quoted as saying “I always told the students that Spanish can be forgotten without practice, but they should remember the values that I taught them throughout their lifetime.”

In 1983, Gerardo was awarded Outstanding Teacher of the Year at Creighton Prep, and in 1997 he was a Loyola Honoree and inducted into Creighton Prep’s Hall of Fame. In 2007, he received the Excellence in Teaching Award in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Gerardo is survived by his children, sons Gerardo (Tito) Machado, Jose (Tata) Machado, Robert (Tico) Machado and daughter Graciela (Tita) Pascoe; his son-in-law Bryant Pascoe; daughters-in-law Kristie J. Machado, Jane D. Machado and Gina D. Machado;10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.