Gerardo Machado remembered as dedicated Creighton Prep teacher who lived 'extraordinary life'

Gerardo “Gerry” Machado was a teacher, war survivor, avid golfer, relative of a Cuban president and an overcomer of great odds.
To Jose Machado and his three siblings, Gerardo was a father.
“I looked at him as just my dad, but some of the things that he's done and accomplished were amazing,” Jose said. "It was an extraordinary life."
Gerardo died July 14 surrounded by his family. He was 88.
The Omaha man’s life is a storied one, and it began in Havana, Cuba, in 1931.
Gerardo, who was named after his great-uncle Gerardo Machado, the fifth president of Cuba, graduated from a Catholic high school. At 18 he played basketball for the Cuban national team.
On a trip to play in a tournament in Mexico City he met his wife, Graciela “Gracie” Maria del Carmen Leon Barcenas. The couple was married in Mexico City on Aug. 5, 1954, and began their married life in Havana.
Gerardo spent three years in medical school at the University of Havana before enrolling at the Military College in Managua with dreams of becoming a military pilot. He finished top of his class and was awarded multiple titles, including Captain of the Cadets.
He was soon sent into the Sierra Maestra Mountains by U.S.-backed military dictator Fulgencio Batista. He was to help track down a political upstart who had begun a Communist revolution, Fidel Castro.
For 22 months Gerardo fought in the mountains. Frustrated by the current government, Gerardo and a group of officers plotted to overthrow Batista. When one of the officers was captured and confessed the plan, Gerardo and the other leaders were jailed on Nov. 27, 1958.
Gerardo and his co-conspirators were tortured in the Servicio de Inteligencia Militar until Dec. 31, 1958, when Batista fled from Cuba and all political prisoners were released. Gerardo left Cuba that year, fleeing to Mexico, where his wife and two children would later meet him.
In 2016, after news of Castro’s death reached Gerardo in Omaha, he told a World-Herald reporter “The devil is gone.”
“I almost wish he would have lived a little longer,” Machado had said of Castro, “because maybe then he could have done something good. He died for nothing. He lived only for communism.”
The family lived in Mexico for a short time then came to the United States, arriving in Miami on Nov. 11, 1961. In Miami, it was difficult for Gerardo to find work to support his family. After visiting the refugee center, Gracie and Gerardo decided to relocate to Omaha.
In Omaha, the Machado family was helped by a group of families from St. Thomas Moore Church. Gerardo worked multiple jobs before graduating from the University of Nebraska with his bachelor of science and a master’s degree. His first job as a teacher was as a professor at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
On Sept. 25, 1969, his 38th birthday, Gerardo became a citizen of the United States. He then went to work for Creighton Prep, where he stayed for more than 30 years.
“He loved to teach,” Jose Machado said. “He always wanted to communicate to people and young kids about what he's learned and what he knew about his country.”
After his retirement from Creighton Prep, Gerardo taught Spanish at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Jose said his father was once quoted as saying “I always told the students that Spanish can be forgotten without practice, but they should remember the values that I taught them throughout their lifetime.”
In 1983, Gerardo was awarded Outstanding Teacher of the Year at Creighton Prep, and in 1997 he was a Loyola Honoree and inducted into Creighton Prep’s Hall of Fame. In 2007, he received the Excellence in Teaching Award in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Gerardo is survived by his children, sons Gerardo (Tito) Machado, Jose (Tata) Machado, Robert (Tico) Machado and daughter Graciela (Tita) Pascoe; his son-in-law Bryant Pascoe; daughters-in-law Kristie J. Machado, Jane D. Machado and Gina D. Machado;10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
"He learned a lot about adversity and how to keep moving forward," Jose said. "That's something he always told his kids, he would say you know you'll get knocked down in life but you have to pick yourself off the floor and keep moving forward."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Creighton Prep.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at John A. Gentleman Pacific Street Chapel, 14151 Pacific St. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 11802 Pacific St.
