Get ready for Budweiser Clydesdales and Lee Greenwood at parade in downtown Omaha

“We thought, ‘What could we do that would mix the serious and the fun?'” Bill Williams said.

Cue the live bands, balloons and floats; bring on the vibe of a street festival.

“The big draw is the Clydesdales,” he said. “I think it’s going to draw a lot of families downtown.”

Preparade activities including live music will begin at 4 p.m. at 12th and Jackson Streets, where the parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will follow a short route: two blocks east to 10th Street, then 2½ blocks south to the Durham Museum.

Greenwood will perform in the museum’s parking lot after the parade. Hy-Vee will give away free hot dogs and apple pie.

The Memorial Day parade is a mulligan. Williams said a similar event had been planned for the same weekend last year, but it had to be called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had everybody on hold for a year,” Williams said. “People are ready to be outside, and do something to celebrate the country.”