 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Get your COVID questions answered by UNMC experts
0 Comments

Get your COVID questions answered by UNMC experts

  • 0

Douglas County wrapped up the old year and started the new one by tallying its highest weekly COVID case count of the pandemic.

As we approach two years of life with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, medical understanding of the virus and disease continues to grow. 

When the virus emerged in the United States in early 2020 (actually, it turned out that it was here sooner, but we didn't know), doctors and researchers knew little about its behavior, including how it was transmitted, its incubation period and how to protect against it. It was a novel virus.

Over time, that's led to changing guidance and frustration. We still have questions. 

In partnership with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, The World-Herald is soliciting reader questions about COVID-19. Send your questions to Executive Editor Randy Essex — randy.essex@owh.com — and we'll forward the best ones to UNMC experts.

We'll begin publishing the answers in the Sunday World-Herald and on Omaha.com as soon as possible, and continue for as long as we're getting relevant questions.  

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans Do Not Remember Jan. 6 Capitol Riot As One People

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert