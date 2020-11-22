Give your green recycling bin new life as a storage container, a planter — you name it

Julien Wulfgar has no intention of turning in her green recycling bins when the City of Omaha switches to new garbage containers on Nov. 30.

In fact, she’d like more. They’re handy for gardening, storage and just about anything else she can dream up.

“I think they are really versatile,” she said. “You can store supplies in them. We use them as planters and to haul things. You can put them in the back of your car and use them for groceries. They are easy to carry back and forth.”

That’s what Jim Theiler, the City of Omaha Public Works assistant director, likes to hear.

The city will recycle the green bins if they are put in the new and bigger recycling carts. Or they can be brought to the FCC Environmental facility, 5902 N. 16th St., starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30.

But he’d rather see the bins get new life. It saves money on recycling and is better for the environment.

“We think that’s the best use — if people keep them and reuse them,” he said.

He even has an idea for filling a bin with glass containers for transport to a drop-off recycling site. That’s what Lenli Corbett already does for her Dundee neighborhood.