Giving Tuesday is about kindness as much as funds

Giving Tuesday is coming at an opportune time for Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska.
The annual worldwide generosity day is Tuesday, just a couple of weeks before the organization’s next training session on the proper response to seizures.
So in 2020, its Giving Tuesday goal is to attract as many trainees as possible.
“We are always looking for donations. It’s the lifeblood of how we maintain (the organization),” said foundation Executive Director Kristi Berst. “But this year, we really want to promote our seizure first-aid training.”
Her foundation is among hundreds of agencies in the Omaha area that have signed up to participate in Giving Tuesday through SHARE Omaha, a group that connects donors and volunteers with nonprofits through a single-destination website.
Giving Tuesday was founded in 2012 in New York City by the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation to counter holiday consumerism and commercialization. It’s always the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and it focuses as much on volunteering and other acts of kindness as it does fundraising.
When SHARE Omaha launched in 2019, one of its first goals was to make Giving Tuesday a signature event, said Executive Director Marjorie Maas.
“Nobody was coordinating it across the metro,” she said.
That goal got a boost when the Omaha Community Foundation discontinued its 24-hour Omaha Gives campaign in May after eight years. At the time, Maas touted SHARE Omaha as a worthy substitute. At the organization’s website, she said, supporters could engage with more than 400 nonprofits all day, every day.
Since the end of Omaha Gives, the number of nonprofits found at SHAREomaha.org has increased from 425 to 516, she said.
And 360 of those groups are participating in Giving Tuesday through SHARE Omaha. You can find them on the website if you click the top banner. They also shared their goals for the day on the platform.
Giving Tuesday is less structured than Omaha Gives, which was a competitive event. People who want to participate can donate funds, buy an item from a nonprofit’s wish list and send it to them directly or just perform acts of kindness for family, friends, neighbors, even strangers.
Unlike Omaha Gives, the transaction doesn’t have to happen on SHAREomaha.org, Maas said. “Many (groups) drive traffic to their own websites.
The Epilepsy Foundation’s Berst said this is the second year her group will participate in Giving Tuesday. The 75-minute Zoom training they’re encouraging volunteers to attend focuses on recognizing the different types of seizures and learning how to help safely.
About 20,000 people in Nebraska have epilepsy, she said.
Unlike the foundation, the Blue Barn Theatre is using Giving Tuesday primarily for fundraising. Theater leaders want to add to the seven-year-old Artists Fund used to pay performers and technical crew members.
The pay artists receive has grown incrementally since the fund began, said Susan Clement-Toberer, Blue Barn artistic director.
“We believe artists deserve a living wage,” she said. “The fund really is one of our driving forces to support local artists and bring in different voices from around the country.”
The Blue Barn hopes to raise at least $3,000 on Giving Tuesday, which kicks off the theater’s annual letter appeal for Artist Fund donations. The appeal usually brings in about $30,000.
Heather Hoyt, who handles development for the theater, said Giving Tuesday is also about awareness.
“Our hope every year for Giving Tuesday is just to give voice to the Blue Barn in the city in general,” she said. “There are folks who may not be familiar with what we do.”
With other participating organizations, the Blue Barn will illuminate its building in purple light to promote the campaign that day.
Maas said nonprofits and their supporters are urged to offer progress reports, success stories and other information on social media on Tuesday. Hashtags are #givingtuesday402 for Omaha and #givingtuesday712 for Council Bluffs. She predicted a surge of activity on the internet.
Nonprofits have been asked to report their successes to SHARE Omaha within 24 hours, she said, and it will share them with area residents.
The national Giving Tuesday organization tracks donations through credit cards and PayPal and will report information on funds raised to local groups a few days after the event.
“We will be out with the big number, once we know the big picture,” Maas said.
Last year, about $1.68 million was raised in the Omaha metropolitan area on Giving Tuesday, she said, adding that “we hope we surpass that number.”
But no matter what the total eventually is, Maas said, people will experience the impact of Giving Tuesday long before sundown.
“That day, we’re going to see people doing things for people behind them in line, and doing kindness for neighbors and writing notes to first responders and frontline workers,” she said. “I suspect that day to feel a little different, and that we all get to the end of the day feeling like we live in a good place.”
