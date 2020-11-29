Giving Tuesday is about kindness as much as funds

“Nobody was coordinating it across the metro,” she said.

That goal got a boost when the Omaha Community Foundation discontinued its 24-hour Omaha Gives campaign in May after eight years. At the time, Maas touted SHARE Omaha as a worthy substitute. At the organization’s website, she said, supporters could engage with more than 400 nonprofits all day, every day.

Since the end of Omaha Gives, the number of nonprofits found at SHAREomaha.org has increased from 425 to 516, she said.

And 360 of those groups are participating in Giving Tuesday through SHARE Omaha. You can find them on the website if you click the top banner. They also shared their goals for the day on the platform.

Giving Tuesday is less structured than Omaha Gives, which was a competitive event. People who want to participate can donate funds, buy an item from a nonprofit’s wish list and send it to them directly or just perform acts of kindness for family, friends, neighbors, even strangers.

Unlike Omaha Gives, the transaction doesn’t have to happen on SHAREomaha.org, Maas said. “Many (groups) drive traffic to their own websites.