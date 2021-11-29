Giving Tuesday to benefit nonprofits in Omaha and surrounding area

Giving Tuesday, which benefits nonprofits in the Omaha metro area and southwest Iowa, kicks off Tuesday morning.

This year's fundraising goal is $4.5 million. More than 600 nonprofits are participating in the event, organized by Share Omaha.

Last year, the event pulled in $3.16 million, nearly doubling the 2019 results of $1.69 million.

In a recent survey published by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, 64% of area nonprofits surveyed said they felt budgetary strains related to the economy. Without additional funding, 36% said their reserves would last only four to six months.

Information on donating, volunteering and more can be found at shareomaha.org.

