 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giving Tuesday to benefit nonprofits in Omaha and surrounding area
0 comments

Giving Tuesday to benefit nonprofits in Omaha and surrounding area

If you’re in a position to give, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some ways you can maximize your donation.

Giving Tuesday, which benefits nonprofits in the Omaha metro area and southwest Iowa, kicks off Tuesday morning. 

This year's fundraising goal is $4.5 million. More than 600 nonprofits are participating in the event, organized by Share Omaha.

Last year, the event pulled in $3.16 million, nearly doubling the 2019 results of $1.69 million.

In a recent survey published by the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, 64% of area nonprofits surveyed said they felt budgetary strains related to the economy. Without additional funding, 36% said their reserves would last only four to six months.

Information on donating, volunteering and more can be found at shareomaha.org

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbus A340 plane lands in Antarctica for the first time

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert