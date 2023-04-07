When a pile of dirt gets moved on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, Omahans are used to seeing a new building emerge.

In the case of a 7½-acre site on the northern edge of campus — the former site of the Munroe-Meyer Institute — the building most expect to see is what has been labeled Project NExT. It's been billed as a multibillion-dollar hospital that would double as a federal all-hazards response facility.

But in reality, UNMC officials say, Project NExT is more than bricks and mortar.

It's a system and a set of programs, many under way for years, focused on providing education and training — as well as support for research and surge capacity — for quarantine, isolation and clinical care for a long list of potential hazards, from biological and environmental to chemical and nuclear. It's also a pilot project intended to be part of a larger national medical response system.

And yes, there will be construction on the site, said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC's chancellor. While the timing still isn't certain, it will happen sooner than later.

The project took a key step forward in May 2021, when Omaha was named one of five pilot sites in the U.S. tasked with developing a federal program to bolster the nation's disaster response capacity. The goals are to improve the National Disaster Medical System, a federal program that provides trained medical personnel to respond to disasters, and to bolster the nation's surge capacity.

A lot of work continues behind the scenes. But Gold said he has learned that there is often a gap between when Congress authorizes projects and when the body funds them.

"That's what we're dealing with, is that gap right now," he said.

In addition, the White House is in its third administration since the project began. Both the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have absorbed time and treasure that might otherwise have been invested in other projects.

The good news: Demolition and site preparation, funded by philanthropists, were completed for significantly less than anticipated, allowing contractors to do more to create a structural base than expected, Gold said.

Meanwhile, planning still is under way for what will be a multi-phase project, Gold said, likening the physical portion of the project to a series of blocks that can be added to over time. The first phase will involve replacing physical facilities that need updating. The second will depend on work with a handful of federal agencies and departments, including defense, health and human services and the Veterans Administration.

But in a sense, the foundation for the project has been growing behind the scenes for some time.

A big part of the underpinnings for the project are the federal programs that grew out of the university's Ebola response nearly a decade ago and led to the establishment of the Global Center for Health Security, housed in the Davis Global Center near 42nd and Dewey Streets.

The global center program has grown from a five-member coordinating center for health security work on campus "to a really robust entity and a kind of a cornerstone of the vision ahead for a variety of things, including Project NExT," said John Lowe, who became the global center's director after a reorganization in February.

Dr. Christopher Kratochvil, interim vice chancellor for external relations at UNMC, said the center is somewhat unique in that it is an operational or "do" shop, rather than being policy-focused like the one at Johns Hopkins University.

Now at 55 members, the Global Center over the past five years has generated more than $122.6 million in outside funding and more than 150 academic articles. Many of those programs took on added importance during the pandemic.

Kratochvil said the center also is somewhat unique in "how it grew organically."

Dr. Phil Smith, who retired in 2016, opened the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit in 2005, not long after 9/11, a series of anthrax-laced letters and the 2003 outbreak of the original SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). It was built with federal and state funding as well as support from UNMC and its hospital partner, the Nebraska Medical Center.

While the biocontainment unit itself sat idle for almost a decade, training, education and research continued, Kratochvil said.

By the time Ebola broke out in West Africa in 2014, Smith and the rest of the team already had training materials for health care workers on managing such threats available for public use. A team from Apple created an iTunes University course on the Nebraska Ebola Method. Biocontainment unit staff cared for three Americans who had contracted Ebola overseas.

Among the programs that grew out of the outbreak was the National Emerging Special Pathogen Training & Education Center, or NETEC, which started as a consortium among UNMC, Emory University and New York Health and Hospitals.

Its aim was to assess hospitals across the country to make sure they were ready if a patient with Ebola or another rare, dangerous pathogen showed up on their doorsteps, Lowe said. The group also consults if a health care worker in an emergency room or outpatient center calls asking how to handle isolation, treatment and worker protection in suspected cases.

The consortium later grew to 10 hospitals across the country and has added three more within the last year, he said. It now has a mandate to begin to build a national system for handling special pathogens that's similar to the nation's network of trauma hospitals. The network also has opened to international partners involved in such work.

Because of its role in NETEC and its collaboration with the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness Response (ASPR), the university was tapped to develop a federal training, simulation and quarantine center. That center was added to the Davis Global Center and completed in October 2019, just in time for the team to be called up to assist with COVID-19.

The ground-floor federal unit includes a six-bed biocontainment simulation unit where providers can train to work safely with patients suspected of or infected with a dangerous pathogen.

Teams trained there before going to work with Americans who were brought back from Wuhan, China, for quarantine at the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland in early February 2020. So did the medical center's emergency room staff, said Dr. Michael Wadman, the medical director of the National Quarantine Unit. Before they ever saw real-life patients in the hospital, they practiced intubating life-like mannequins wearing full protective gear with breathing devices.

Later, patients from the Diamond Princess, a virus-stricken cruise ship that had docked off the coast of Japan, stayed in some of the National Quarantine Unit's 20 negative-pressure rooms, which are outfitted like hotel rooms.

Wadman, also chairman of emergency medicine at UNMC, said researchers collected air and surface samples there and in the biocontainment unit. Their studies yielded early warnings about the virus' potential for airborne spread.

The center also includes an emergency operations center, where global center officials worked alongside federal responders during the evacuations from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess.

Over the years, the center has trained thousands of federal responders and others in various aspects of responding to infectious diseases and other threats. That's a process that continues, Kratochvil said, with teams of up to 20 from the U.S. Public Health Service still coming in for training every other week.

Some of that training has involved members of the National Medical Disaster System. The Global Center houses a simulation tent for the system, the kind that responders could set up in the field for an infectious disease outbreak or other disaster.

During the pandemic, Kratochvil said, global center staff also used what they learned and packaged it in playbooks for meatpacking plants, courts, schools, prisons, shelters and even the Big Ten collegiate sports conference.

"The key thing is not to lose that momentum and not lose that passion to continue to move forward," he said.

Another program that grew out of the center's early work was a special pathogens research network focused on quickly launching clinical trials. Usually, that process takes months. The network's goal, Lowe said, was to be able to launch a trial within 72 hours. To speed the process, UNMC built the regulatory mechanisms to allow for a rapid review of a proposed trial across multiple sites within the network.

Those arrangements allowed UNMC to launch a federally sponsored trial of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 in late February 2020. The first volunteer was an American who was brought to the UNMC campus after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess.

"We had the infrastructure to do it quickly," Lowe said, "and we have this network we can pull in really rapidly."

The center also is involved in the regional disaster health system program, as one of four regional demonstration sites focused on addressing health care system preparedness in the case of disasters. A pediatric specialty team coordinated sharing of information and patient transfer requests among hospitals that could care for children during the winter COVID-19 and respiratory illness surges and provided information about chemical hazards during the fire at the Nox-Crete warehouse in Omaha in 2022.

The center also responds to international emergencies and has sent teams overseas to assist with them. Recently, center officials worked with an organization to develop a training course on chemical, biological, radiological and other threats for humanitarian relief workers in Ukraine.

One faculty member was pulled into a White House task force after the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus broke out late last year in Uganda. The task force was focused on making sure the U.S. was ready if cases arrived on the nation's shores or sufferers were brought in for treatment. That outbreak was declared over in January.

Recently, center officials have been tracking outbreaks of H5N1 avian influenza and Marburg virus, which — like Ebola — is a rare hemorrhagic fever, in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

Said Kratochvil, "We're going to continue to see potential threats arise, whether manmade or natural, that we're going to have to be ready for. We will continue to move forward ... with our federal partners."