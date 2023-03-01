The Global Women's Forum, which celebrates and empowers women to pursue advancement personally and professionally, will be held in Omaha this weekend.

The forum will be from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Garden Theater, 3125 Oak View Drive. Part of the Global Leadership Africa Summit, Saturday's event will offer panels and workshops on topics like entrepreneurship, leadership, health, rights and equality.

The keynote speaker will be Juliet Ibrahim, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, author, actress, speaker and humanitarian.

According to a press release, there are eight other panelists and speakers of varying backgrounds and specialties. Among the speakers are Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services; and Kellee Mikuls, who created Swishboom, a startup that seeks to expand parents’ network of trustworthy babysitters via an app.

There will also be exhibitions from local businesses, vendors and female entrepreneurs.

For more information or to register, visit globalwomensforum.com.

