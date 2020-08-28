Gloria Steinem will headline virtual Girls Inc. benefit in November

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem will be the featured speaker at this year’s Girls Inc. benefit luncheon.

The event, Lunch for the Girls, will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 in an all-virtual format.

In 1971, Steinem helped found the National Women’s Political Caucus. She was a founder of Ms. magazine and of Take Our Daughters to Work Day. Her work includes co-founding a number of organizations that benefit women in the U.S. and internationally.

In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Steinem the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Gloria Steinem has stood at the intersection of gender and race for many decades, a place ... where #MeToo meets #BlackLivesMatter,” said Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm. “She remains one of the most iconic symbols of the women’s movement.”

Reservations for the luncheon will be available starting Sept. 4 for $50 per person. Patron tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are tax deductible. For information or reservations, visit girlsincomaha.org or call 402-457-4676.