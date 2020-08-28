 Skip to main content
Gloria Steinem will headline virtual Girls Inc. benefit in November
0 comments

730648 cm-GIRLSinc12 (copy)

This year's Girls Inc. benefit luncheon will be virtual.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem will be the featured speaker at this year’s Girls Inc. benefit luncheon.

The event, Lunch for the Girls, will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 16 in an all-virtual format.

gloriasteinem

Gloria Steinem

In 1971, Steinem helped found the National Women’s Political Caucus. She was a founder of Ms. magazine and of Take Our Daughters to Work Day. Her work includes co-founding a number of organizations that benefit women in the U.S. and internationally.

In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded Steinem the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Gloria Steinem has stood at the intersection of gender and race for many decades, a place ... where #MeToo meets #BlackLivesMatter,” said Girls Inc. Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm. “She remains one of the most iconic symbols of the women’s movement.”

Reservations for the luncheon will be available starting Sept. 4 for $50 per person. Patron tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are tax deductible. For information or reservations, visit girlsincomaha.org or call 402-457-4676.

Steinem is an author, and at 86 years old, she continues to write. A biographical movie about Steinem titled “The Glorias” is set to premiere this fall and features Julianne Moore, among others.

Girls Inc. serves more than 2,000 girls at its centers in North and South Omaha. The luncheon will include stories from some of those girls and updates about Girls Inc. programming.

Our best staff photos of August 2020

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

