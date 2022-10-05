Goat herd working to clear vegetation at Council Bluffs park

The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department is using a herd of 45 goats to clear a five-acre area along the northern section of Big Lake Park.

In May, Council Bluffs used a team of 55 goats to clear weeds and brush along the riverfront at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park.

The goats are provided through Goats on the Go, a company that works with affiliate herds across several states, including Nebraska and Iowa. The goats for this project are provided by Matt and Jocelyn Vermeersch of Mud Ridge Ranch in Council Bluffs, who will monitor the herd during the project.

The goats will eat up the vegetation in the area, included noxious weeds such as poison ivy and nettles, city officials said. Goats do eat grass, but they will mostly eat weeds and brush when available, according to the Goats on the Go website.

"With the help of the goats, we're able to restore this area of Big Lake Park by opening sightlines and giving park goers a greater sense of security while walking through the paths," Vincent Martorello, Parks and Recreation Department director, said in a press release.

Using a grazing goat herd can be both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Controlled grazing eliminates the need for spraying herbicides or mowing, which in turn reduces fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Goats on the Go website.

Using goats also frees up city employees to work on other projects, the city said. The only thing city employees have to do is clean up larger logs and debris after the goats are done munching.

The public is welcome to check out the goats in action at Big Lake Park, but city officials ask people not to approach the fenced area where the goats are grazing.