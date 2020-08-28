'God at work': 11 graduate from Open Door Mission's New Life Recovery Program

Donning a cap and gown, Jeanne Triplett stood in front of family, friends, volunteers and fellow graduates to deliver a testimonial more than 20 years in the making.
Alcoholism was generational in Triplett's family, she said, and enrolling in the Open Door Mission's New Life Recovery Program was "God at work." She had sought help for more than 20 years.
"The team here has helped me to get rid of all the lies that I believed all my life," Triplett said. "My main goal is to break the chains that have held my family captive for generations. Thank you for being here and never giving up on us. Thank you for loving us enough to go into battle for our souls."
Ten of the 11 graduates of the program stood and shared testimonials during a ceremony Saturday morning in the Garland Thompson Men's Center Chapel.
Deeply personal and often emotional, the testimonials were stories of hope and triumphs and thanks.
Tyler Zak arrived at the Open Door Mission 272 days before his graduation. He said the long road of his addiction began when he was 13 years old.
"I remember getting high for the first time and it was a game changer for me," Zak said. "This behavior and abuse would continue into the slow descent leading to my downfall."
After moving to Kansas in May 2019, Zak said he was introduced to a more steady supply of cocaine, and in the end his living situation fell apart. He spent a few weeks bouncing from couch to couch until he gathered the courage to call his mom.
"The next day my mom and sister made the three-and-a-half-hour journey to being me back home," Zak said, his voice shaking as he wiped away tears. With words of encouragement from the crowd he began again. "I never thought it was within me to make this journey, but after nine months of hard work and dedication I stand before you a changed man. A proud graduate of the Open Door Mission recovery program."
Triplett, Zak and their fellow graduates made it through a program that had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.
The program isn't time-based, but rather focuses on attitude, behavior and character, Gregory said.
"We want to see them implement the tools they learn in class and counseling in their everyday lives, but how can you have a normal everyday life during a pandemic?" Gregory said. "For many of these students, they'd just joined the program and it was suddenly a shelter in place."
It took a little bit of scrambling to get everything set up, she said, but by the middle of April the program was running smoothly thanks to technology such as video calls for counselors.
Gregory smiled as she watched the graduates with their families after the ceremony. It never gets old, she said, even after 26 years.
"Many of (the families) just have to decide if they can open their heart up again, and yet we really are living with the graduates day in and day out so we see the changes and the transformations," Gregory said. "Just hearing that their families are seeing it too is just so rewarding. It makes it all worth it."
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.