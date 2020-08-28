'God at work': 11 graduate from Open Door Mission's New Life Recovery Program

"The next day my mom and sister made the three-and-a-half-hour journey to being me back home," Zak said, his voice shaking as he wiped away tears. With words of encouragement from the crowd he began again. "I never thought it was within me to make this journey, but after nine months of hard work and dedication I stand before you a changed man. A proud graduate of the Open Door Mission recovery program."

Triplett, Zak and their fellow graduates made it through a program that had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

The program isn't time-based, but rather focuses on attitude, behavior and character, Gregory said.

"We want to see them implement the tools they learn in class and counseling in their everyday lives, but how can you have a normal everyday life during a pandemic?" Gregory said. "For many of these students, they'd just joined the program and it was suddenly a shelter in place."

It took a little bit of scrambling to get everything set up, she said, but by the middle of April the program was running smoothly thanks to technology such as video calls for counselors.

Gregory smiled as she watched the graduates with their families after the ceremony. It never gets old, she said, even after 26 years.