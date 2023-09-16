Jared Barker was at a low point when he came to Omaha's Open Door Mission.

The 29-year-old Grand Island native was struggling to get past his alcohol and substance addictions. After being in and out of treatment centers, Barker got his break when his probation officer informed him about Open Door Mission’s New Life Recovery Program.

While he entered the program cynical and “hardheaded,” Barker ended up embracing the rigid structure, strong support system and friendships he made throughout the four-month program that helps people down on their luck get on track to lead fulfilling lives.

“I had to realize that God put the authorities above me for a reason, and I needed to submit to them,” he told The World-Herald. “When I did, things started to change inside. That reflected on the outside.”

Now, after graduating from the program Saturday, Barker is looking forward to helping others at Open Door Mission and continuing to build a solid foundation for his life that will allow him to be a good father to his 3-year-old daughter.

Barker is just one example of success in turning his life around with the help of Open Door Mission. Nyakong Lia, Sandra Starks, Janelle Wolfe, Sandra Husak, Elijah Knight, Andrew Rubens and Tyler Holmes joined Barker in graduating from the New Life Recovery Program in a ceremony held at Garland Thompson Men's Center in east Omaha.

About 60 people graduate from the approximately 15-year-old New Life Recovery Program per year, said Steve Frazee, chief impact officer for Open Door Mission. Some, like Barker, initially struggle. But with the guidance of program counselors and support from their peers, there’s usually an “A-ha!” moment.

“We just look out for each other,” Barker said. “(When) we see somebody struggling, we talk to them. We don’t just let them sit in their stuff.”

For Janelle Wolfe, the “Aha!” moment came after she failed a Breathalyzer. The Open Door Mission staff offered her a spot in the program. It was then that she said she felt God’s calling.

“It was tough at first. But I knew I needed it,” Wolfe told the crowd. “I got so much closer to Jesus Christ.”

With her life back on track, Wolfe said she wants to get an apartment and remain in close touch with her faith as well as the people in her support group.

Those who graduate from the program show a lot of determination. For that, Chief Impact Officer Steve Frazee said, graduates deserves their moment in the sun. He said Open Door Mission tries to have six to 10 graduates recognized each month.

“That gives everybody a chance to be in the spotlight and not be overshadowed or have people get tired of hearing the speeches,” he said. “We like to focus on their experience here and what they plan to do in the future.”

For Barker, his ultimate goal is to one day be actively involved in his daughter’s life in North Dakota. But that will have to wait as he ties up financial loose ends in Nebraska.

“God wants me here for a reason,” he said.