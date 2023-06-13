With College World Series festivities starting Thursday and games set to begin Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Omaha Police Department announced some guidelines in advance.

Traffic, parking

The NDOT said that all road construction projects in the Omaha metro area will be paused during the College World Series. But the agency warned significant traffic congestion is still likely to occur for the tournament, which could last through June 26.

The NDOT, police and the City of Omaha recommend that Interstate 80 drivers take the following routes to parking areas near Charles Schwab Field, which is located at 1200 Mike Fahey St. in north downtown:

• Eastbound I-80 drivers are asked to go northbound on I-480. From there, drivers can take either Leavenworth Street (Exit 1B) or Harney Street (Exit 2A) and then use city streets to navigate to parking areas near the stadium.

• Westbound I-80 drivers can take the 13th Street exit (Exit 454) and then travel north along the street to find parking.

The Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority will have parking lots around the stadium open at 8 a.m. each game day. Lot A and the MECA garage will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lots B and D are reserved for parking pass holders, although some parking in Lot D may be available on a first-come, first-served basis at MECA's discretion. Available parking spots will cost $15 per vehicle.

Motorists can find other parking online at parkomaha.com and/or on the Park Omaha mobile app. The Park Omaha app allows motorists to pay for parking.

People with disabilities may be dropped off on the stadium’s southwest side near the corner of 12th and Mike Fahey Streets. Stadium elevators are located south of the ticket windows near Gate 2, as well as south of Gate 1 at the suite/club entrance on 13th Street.

After each game, exiting traffic from the stadium’s parking lots will be directed to either 13th Street or Cuming Street. Those parking lots will close 90 minutes after the last game each day. Overnight parking is not allowed.

Charles Schwab Field gates open two hours before a game.

NDOT encourages motorists traveling to the College World Series or anywhere else in the area to give themselves ample time and plan ahead. People can also look at live traffic conditions online at 511.nebraska.gov.

Bus options

Metro will also provide bus services to and from the ballpark. The transit service will operate the Stadium Circulator that will see buses use a loop along Cuming Street on the north end from 16th Street to 10th Street. From 10th and Cuming Street, the bus loop will run south along 10th to Jackson Street.

From Jackson, the bus will go west until 13th Street and then run north until Capitol Avenue. Finally, the loop will run west until 16th Street and then go north until Cuming.

Individual fares along the Stadium Circulator will cost 25 cents. The loop will see buses operate in 10-minute intervals from each other. The loop will operate beginning Thursday from about 8 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. On game days, it will operate from one hour before the first game until one hour after the last game.

The Stadium Circulator route intersects with the ORBT bus line along Dodge Street. ORBT riders can park for free at the ORBT route’s west end near Westroads Mall and then pay $1.25 each way to and from downtown Omaha.

Safety, security

Omaha police said they will have additional officers patrolling the riverfront and Old Market areas during the CWS. OPD asks people who see any suspicious behavior or unattended items to alert nearby officers or call 911.

Fans attending games will be screened at stadium entrances. Fans inside the stadium can request assistance by texting “Omaha” to 69050 (Charles Schwab Field’s guest services department) followed by their seat location and issue.

The stadium’s clear bag policy permits fans to bring in clear, uncolored plastic bags, wallets and purses up to 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches long, one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag and clear plastic diaper bags. Exceptions will be made for bags of medical necessity after a brief search.

Fans are prohibited from performing a variety of actions and bringing various items in and around the stadium. Those include any type of real weapons, fake weapons or objects that resemble a weapon. Outside food and beverages will also not be allowed, although attendees can bring in clear plastic bottles measuring 20 ounces or less for water. Beach balls, balloons, signs and banners are also prohibited.

Cameras are permitted for photography and personal video use. Camera lenses cannot be detachable or exceed 3 inches.

Frequently asked questions and a full list of prohibited items and actions can be found online at the Charles Schwab Field website.

