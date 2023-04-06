Downtown Omaha's Riverfront Drive and an extended Douglas Street will open to the public next week, providing direct access through Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing.

Riverfront Drive, which has been closed since late 2020, is located just east of CHI Health Center Omaha and runs through Lewis & Clark Landing. The Douglas Street extension begins at 8th Street and continues eastward, connecting with Riverfront Drive.

This extension of Douglas Street will serve as a new southern access point to Riverfront Drive, which runs past the Kiewit Luminarium science museum and the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge before connecting with Abbott Drive on the north.

Riverfront Drive and the new section of Douglas Street is scheduled to open about midday on Friday, April 14. Traffic will be allowed in both directions.

The Douglas Street extension will improve the connection between downtown Omaha and the city's riverfront parks, and provide direct access to parking lots at the Luminarium which opens April 15, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA), which oversees the riverfront parks.

MECA asks that drivers take precautions within the area as construction work continues through the summer for the Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing renovations.

While the road connection will be open, no public access is allowed yet for those two parks. Both are scheduled to reopen this summer.

