Gold Star families unveil memorial to Airborne soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan

With the lifting of a flag, the families of two Nebraskans killed in Iraq 15 years ago to the date unveiled memorial bricks meant to cement their service and sacrifice, as well as that of 49 others.

All 51 who were honored during the dedication ceremony at Omaha’s Memorial Park on Saturday served in the 73rd Cavalry Regiment and died while fighting in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 100 people, including nearly two dozen Gold Star families, were present for the ceremony and unveiling.

William J. Gainey told the crowd that he has heard the words “they will not be forgotten” many times throughout his life. The retired first senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the memorial bricks will help ensure that promise is kept.

“Any time somebody reads their names on that beautiful memorial, they are remembered,” Gainey said. “They will never be forgotten.”

Those in attendance included the families of 1st Lt. Kevin Gaspers of Hastings and Staff Sgt. Ken Locker Jr. of Burwell. Both men were among nine soldiers from the 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment killed in an attack by al-Qaida-linked terrorists on April 23, 2007.

For Pam Gaspers, Kevin’s mother and one of the family members who helped unveil the memorial bricks, time has helped ease the horrible pain felt immediately following her son’s death. Some of that emotional space has been filled with pride in her son and his selfless desire to make the world a better place. It doesn't replace the loss, but it makes it more bearable.

One aspect that has remained largely unchanged, Pam Gaspers said, is the support for their family.

“When the incident happened, the outpouring that we had in our community was wonderful. Everyone rallied around us — they really did,” she said. “And to still have this outpouring, it means a lot to us.”

The fact that Saturday’s ceremony occurred on the 15th anniversary of the deadly attack in Iraq was entirely coincidence.

It’s a day that Mary Jo Yager and her children typically spend locked up at home. It’s the day Yager lost her husband and her children lost their father, Ken Locker Jr.

Though difficult, Yager said it was important to come out so that her children could see that their father’s service mattered to many people. The memorial brick bearing Locker’s name will provide the children with yet another connection to their father and his service — another place to go and see his name, Yager said.

“It’s nice seeing their dad and others are not forgotten,” she said.

Omaha made a sensible location because of the Heartland Airborne Memorial, which was relocated to Memorial Park from its original home at Heartland of America Park near the Missouri River. The 73rd is part of the Army’s famed 82nd Airborne Division, and the bricks commemorating the 73rd's fallen soldiers are around the base of the Airborne memorial.

Retired 1st Sgt. Dan Falcon, president of the Heartland Airborne Memorial Association, said Saturday's event was about more than a new addition to the memorial. It was, as much as anything else, about honoring the families of the fallen.

“That’s why we went out of our way to do everything possible to make it a special event,” Falcon said. “We want to honor them.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked the Gold Star families in attendance Saturday.

"Our Gold Star families have lost something we can never replace," Ricketts said. "But by being here, we can help them mend and let them know we will never forget the sacrifices their loved ones and they have made for us and what they have done for this country."

