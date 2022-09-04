Goldenride, a two-day bike ride, returns taking cyclists from Lincoln to Beatrice

A bike ride that organizers say is for everyone is back for a second year.

The Goldenride, a two-day bike ride from Lincoln to Beatrice and back, is Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.

The ride is a fundraising event for Bike Walk Nebraska, a nonprofit group that promotes safe and accessible transportation through partnerships, education and advocacy.

Last year's ride drew about 220 participants, said Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska.

"Our tagline is, 'Honestly, it's for everyone,'" Harris said. "Last year, we had people quoting that back to us. They really felt like it lived up to that."

Cyclists will tackle a 44-mile route along the Homestead Trail during the two-day event. Participants will start the ride at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln and ride to Chautauqua Park in Beatrice. They will return along the same route.

The trail-based route has three rest stops in three towns along the route — Roca, Cortland and Pickrell. Residents rolled out the red carpet in the towns last year, Harris said. In Pickrell, residents brought TVs out to the park so cyclists could watch the Husker game while they ate lunch.

The ride is fully supported, meaning specialists are on hand to help with mechanical issues. Organizers will transport overnight gear.

Proceeds from the ride go to Bike Walk Nebraska's bicycle tourism initiatives. Harris said that might mean making cities along trails more bike-friendly, adding amenities along trails or improving trails.

Last year drew a mix of novice, expert and in-between cyclists, Harris said. Some bikes were high-end while others had been dug out of the garage. Some riders sported shorts and T-shirts and others donned Spandex.

"You don't have to have a fancy bike or camping equipment. You don't have to be in tip-top shape. You can go at your own pace," Harris said. "It really is for everyone. It's a great opportunity to get out with friends and have a fun weekend."

A pre-ride party is slated for Sept. 23 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center in Lincoln.

Early-bird registration starts at $165 and is open through Friday, Sept. 9. Pricing then jumps to $210. Registration is open through Sept. 23.

To sign up or for more information, visit bikegoldenride.com.