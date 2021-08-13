They were the glory days of downtown Omaha commerce.

When shoppers could stroll blocks of stores with elaborate window displays and smartly dressed mannequins. When families lined up for elevator rides to see Santa on the 10th floor of the Brandeis building.

When the norm downtown was sidewalk sales, theaters and special events drawing crowds by day, night and on weekends.

Indeed, up through much of the 1960s, the South 16th Street retail spine and surrounding streets ruled as the region’s go-to place to buy everything from clothes to diamonds. People dined. They did business. They were entertained.

Today, the 16th Street corridor is but a shadow of its heyday.

For the most part, department stores and businesses of yesteryear have been replaced along the artery by stretches of blank parking garages and aging structures spotty with idle shopfronts.

Not all is bleak, as residences have grown inside upper levels of old commercial high-rises. Newcomers such as the Green Room "drinking hideaway" and Cumbia diner have peeped up in street-level bays.

But the corridor has never regained the luster lost decades ago to westward sprawl and suburban malls. Retail action today is pulled in various directions, often toward the newest or trendiest mixed-use entertainment pockets sprouting elsewhere in downtown, in midtown and beyond.

The veteran Old Market competes also, with its eclectic mix of businesses that real estate experts view as a model that can thrive in the future downtown. They say that besides novelty shops, bars and restaurants, there'll be greater demand for service-oriented merchants (such as health clinics, dog groomers, food stores) that cater to the swell of downtown dwellers.

To be sure, 16th Street is not alone in struggling for retail traction, particularly with online shopping options and changing routines brought on by a pandemic. But the strip stands out because it has fallen so far despite numerous high-profile attempts by city and civic leaders to resuscitate past bustle.

Unlike past approaches, today city and chamber officials aren’t pushing to intervene. Rather, they're counting on market forces to drive any future progress along 16th.

They're hoping the once formidable corridor is lifted by the $400 million downtown parks overhaul, the emerging $500 million Mercantile project and other redevelopments cued up for downtown.

* * *

The World-Herald, in partnership with History Nebraska, is delving into key developments that have shaped downtown Omaha over the past half-century.

In this latest installment of an occasional series, we look at the myriad attempts to rescue what was once the epicenter of commerce and explore: Will 16th Street reclaim cachet? How does it fit into downtown's evolving retail scene?

Seismic shifts in the core's commercial zone can be traced back to the 1960s — and the advent of Crossroads, Westroads and shopping options closer to suburban areas where more people were living and working.

Hoping to counter the bleed, city leaders turned to the 1966 Central Omaha Plan.

Bold were the recommendations from a team led by Leo A Daly architects. They included Petticoat Lane, a skywalk that was to span numerous east-to-west blocks and link major stores with office buildings.

While that lofty arcade and some other ideas never gelled, a "super-block" proposal did result in dramatic change to the intersection of 16th and Dodge — and consequences that still stung decades later.

Local leaders hailed the hotel and office complex that opened in 1970 with a Hilton hotel, a First National Bank of Omaha center and a parking garage as a boost for downtown convention business.

Marty Shukert, a former Omaha planning director, describes it as the city’s first private-sector intervention to develop a project that was well-intended but driven by “perceived civic needs" rather than proven market demand.

He said it set a precedent for altering the public street grid to meet needs of a private real estate development, rather than the other way around.

Controversy swirled even before the hotel project got off the ground, as it was on the site where the venerable U.S. Post Office complex had been demolished in 1966.

Preservationists were unsuccessful in trying to save that building, although they remained active as the Landmarks Inc. group and launched a new era of advocacy attempts to preserve other storied structures.

Then tension mounted as the city approved the closure of 16th Street between Dodge and Capitol Avenue so the hotel complex could literally be built across that major north-south artery.

Many today believe that the new barrier on 16th Street hampered economic activity to the north. It rose in the wake of race riots that burned down businesses in the African American community.

Lyn Wallin Ziegenbein, director emerita of the Peter Kiewit Foundation, said the late Peter Kiewit was among local investors behind the hotel-office project. She said he didn't foresee such negative repercussions and came to view the blockage of 16th Street as one of his greatest regrets in community service.

“The law of unintended consequences definitely played into that,” Ziegenbein said.

She said Interstate construction also cut a swath through the north downtown trade community.

“That era had a tremendous effect on downtown, not necessarily the positive thing that was hoped for by the good intentions of the founders,” Ziegenbein said.

Even today, city and civic leaders continue to talk about possible options for reopening 16th. A tunnel under the hotel? Demolition?

Developer Jay Noddle said the urban core committee of civic and city leaders, which he heads, recently visited the topic, but he offered no specifics. He noted that any suggestion would be quite complicated and require buy-in from property owners.

As Omaha entered the 1980s, another seed of the 1966 plan surfaced: a 16th Street pedestrian and transit mall.

The city launched a redesign, modeled after the Nicollet Mall of Minneapolis, that widened brick walkways and narrowed driving lanes to encourage pedestrians and discourage traffic except for public buses.

In came fancy planters, a granite water fountain, an electronic information kiosk, deluxe newsstand and other slick elements to create a buzz and lure people.

Private and public funds also built the ParkFair, a retail center that opened in 1985 with a skywalk connecting it over 16th Street to the renovated Brandeis building that had just been purchased by Los Angeles developer Morton Braiker.

Early on, ParkFair and the Braiker-Brandeis building's Galleria Mall together housed more than 30 shops. But retailers and occupancy dropped off, as did plans for boutiques and offices in the City National Bank Building, the Regis Hotel and Security Building. Those 16th Street structures became largely housing.

The area slid as bus ridership dropped. Elaborate bus shelters that resembled Japanese pagodas became sleeping quarters for the homeless before they were ultimately removed.

The ParkFair shopping center digressed into a heated parking garage.

"ParkFair was another terrible, terrible idea," said Ken Bunger, a retired city attorney who worked on development projects. "If we had something that gave back more to the streetscape, and made more activity, that might have helped start a trend to help 16th Street out."

Brad Ashford, whose family had been in the downtown retail business, said that while ParkFair's static facade ran counter to what a pedestrian mall should feel like, the underlying problem was that it was too little too late. Traditional shopping days were gone.

"When that failed, it reflected what had already failed," said Ashford.

Said former Planning Director Steven Jensen: "Little by little, 16th Street lost the life it once had — in part because we built a lot of parking garages."

More 16th Street revival plans percolated over the years.

In the mid-2010s, for example, a city-approved streetscape plan called for upgrades to seven blocks along the 16th Street corridor. Street parking was returned and other sprucing up occurred on a block and a half anchored by the Orpheum Theater and Omaha Public Power District headquarters.

A private developer fueled the energy by building, north of the Orpheum on the corner of Harney Street, the Limelight @ Sixteenth apartments atop the long-vacant Lerner store building. The Mercury bar opened at street level.

But the streetscape upgrade never reached beyond that first stretch because funds dried up. Other city priorities took precedence, said Omaha's urban design manager Jed Moulton.

He said 16th Street today is treated like any other roadway. Any new development likely will depend on market forces, Moulton said, and the urges of private developers.

* * *

Today, a stroll along downtown's South 16th Street is like passing through a patchwork of neighborhoods, some not so inviting.

Holly Barrett of the Downtown Business Improvement District describes the corridor as "hit and miss," with both gems and sketchy sections.

On the far north end, the glassy First National Tower built in 2002 brightens up the 16th and Dodge intersection that also features a sculpture park with fountains and chipper brown baggers.

On the south end, a jail, a bus depot and a cluster of empty storefronts offer insight into the challenges of redevelopment.

Cori Adcock of Colliers International said she's been trying, unsuccessfully, for a couple of years to land businesses for street-level bays under the mostly full Union Plaza apartments near Jackson Street. A nearby stand-alone building formerly home to an exotic dance bar also has been gutted, rehabbed and snubbed by potential tenants.

Adcock said would-be commercial tenants have lost interest after seeing the Trailways bus station and Douglas County Corrections Center.

"They have so many choices," Adcock said, citing newer or trendier places like the Capitol District, Blackstone District and Little Bohemia.

"If you don't put serious efforts into revitalizing an area, you're never going to have the same success," she said.

A new juvenile justice center rising to the west further frustrates Greg Sechser, who owns Howlin' Hounds Coffee next to the existing adult jail. He said the jails perpetuate a negative perception of the area.

Sechser's business is an anomaly of sorts, he said, as generations of family members have operated on the corridor for nearly a century and have cultivated their own loyal following.

Most traffic drawn to that area of 16th Street comes for Orpheum shows, Sechser said. But he doesn't see much of that crowd, adding: "Suburbanites park their cars — then RUN to the Orpheum."

Closer to the middle of the corridor are historical structures including the Brandeis building, which ended its run as a flagship department store in 1980 and now is largely apartments and condos. A food court, downsized from past years, is tucked inside.

Earlier this year came a retail spark: a Dollar General-owned DGX grocery opened in a street-level Brandeis bay, on the southwest corner of 16th and Douglas.

Across 16th, to the east, the ParkFair garage stretches an entire block. Chris Erickson and Omaha-based City Ventures recently purchased the former shopping center and the attached Central Park Plaza office towers that face 15th Street toward the Gene Leahy Mall.

Erickson said renovations to the complex are in the works. He envisions a merging of the two towers to create larger floor plans, and possibly adding some retailers that cater to office users. He hopes the improvements will entice employers and double the roughly 1,000 people currently based in the facility.

City Ventures hopes other redevelopment proposed or already started in the area will create around-the-clock activity and more reason to come to 16th.

Among ongoing residential and retail projects: the Trio at 15th and Farnam, the Flatiron District near 18th and Howard, the historic Logan building at 18th and Dodge and the Civic Corner at the former City Auditorium on 18th and Capitol.

Noddle said greater density of people and jobs would help the urban core committee reach its top retail-related goals: recruiting a full-service grocery store, a hardware store and a major pharmacy.

Jensen, who is part of that committee, says a beefed-up public transit system is key also to connecting people and places in various parts of downtown and midtown.

"But we need major employers," Noddle said. "We're at the beginning of the momentum."

Meanwhile, bright spots have sprouted around Harney Street near the Orpheum Theater.

Owners behind newcomer Cumbia diner, which plans to open soon, foresee a new identity emerging for 16th Street that plays off theater traffic.

César Garcia, a Cumbia partner, said he was skeptical, at first, about the corridor. The group decided to take a chance after observing the diverse flow of people that reminded him a bit of his hometown of Medellin, Colombia.

“We thought, ‘The Orpheum is right there. The Wicked Rabbit speakeasy is around the corner. There is a vibe. This could become a district.' "

In addition to the Mercury bar, among businesses already operating on the block are a convenience store and Doozy's subs and pizza shop. Luke Mabie opened Culprit Cafe and Bakery eight years ago for daytime business in the historic 1600 Farnam building.

Mabie is encouraged enough that he just built a sidewalk patio he hopes will complement a lively one next door at the Green Room bar. He said recent pop-up events featuring a DJ spinning vinyl records have been so well received he's considering making "Culprit in Stereo" permanent on weekends.

Derelict properties still mark even that relatively active patch of 16th. Just north of Cumbia stands the long-vacant King Fong restaurant and a row of closed commercial shopfronts void of life, save for pigeons that nest there.

Cumbia's Garcia said his group has been inspired by support and interest for their concept that features food and drinks with a South American flair, day and night. They believe it could be a matter of time before other merchants join the block.

They're not deterred by the rough spots along the corridor, saying the mix is reminiscent of big cities.

"That's urban life," Garcia said.

