Goodfellows campaign brings in more than $588,000 to help Omahans in need

More Omaha-area families have needed help with housing, utility or other bills than at any time in recent memory, the president and CEO of United Way of the Midlands said.

Money raised during the 2022 Goodfellows campaign will go directly toward helping those families and individuals in need.

This year's campaign, which ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, brought in $588,646.01. Donations that trickle in during the month of January also will be counted toward the total, said United Way of the Midlands' Shawna Forsberg.

The campaign is administered by the United Way of the Midlands in partnership with The World-Herald.

The total amount donated was down about $85,000 this year. Forsberg said that could be, in part, because last year saw a last-minute donation of $70,000.

"We know the need is still out there, especially with inflationary pressures. This one-time emergency assistance is especially critical right now," Forsberg said.

Nearly 1,400 donors contributed to Goodfellows this year. About 88% were repeat donors.

The largest donation was $33,000. The smallest was $5.

The bulk of this year's Goodfellows donors hail from Nebraska. But donations also came in from 19 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The World-Herald, which founded Goodfellows about 130 years ago, began working with the United Way to administer the charity right before the 2020 campaign.

All Goodfellows donations go toward one-time emergency aid for struggling Omaha-area residents, including rent and utility assistance. This year the charity also distributed holiday meal vouchers and diapers.

The United Way's 211 helpline provides assistance and referrals for people who are struggling to pay for housing, utilities, food or other necessities.

In the last six months, Forsberg said, the call center had the highest volume of calls in its history. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the line would make about 70,000 contacts annually. In the last fiscal year, which ended in June, it made 325,000 contacts.

The Goodfellows campaign is an example of community members helping one another, Forsberg said. As the community recovers from the pandemic, she said, people have been stepping up and giving more generously.

"We have a community that cares deeply," Forsberg said. "Our community will weather this inflationary pressure better than most because of that. We're just really humbled to have this partnership and have this be another way United Way is investing in the community."

Donations can be made to Goodfellows all year. To donate or for more information, visit goodfellowsomaha.com.

