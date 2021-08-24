Goodfellows' collaboration with local United Way brings in $1.1M to help those in need

The funds come at a critical time. Many families continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.

“The fact that we were able to raise so much money this year is a testament to the people in our community," Forsberg said. "They recognize that if they’re able to help, they’re willing to raise their hands to do so."

The Goodfellows program provides emergency assistance to families on a one-time basis. That assistance can be huge for people looking to bridge a financial gap.

The donations will assist more than 10,000 financially struggling people pay for housing, utilities, clothing and food.

“It’s really those core basic needs that are provided by the Goodfellows program,” Forsberg said. “We know, as a community, we’ve got a lot of work to do to really recover from the pandemic.”

The need is apparent based on the volume of calls to United Way’s 211 helpline. From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, Forsberg said calls have increased 129%. The helpline received over 190,000 referrals.