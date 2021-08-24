Goodfellows' collaboration with local United Way brings in $1.1M to help those in need

A nearly one-year-old partnership between The World-Herald and United Way of the Midlands produced $1.1 million in funding for the Goodfellows charity.
In November, the two organizations announced a partnership for the local United Way chapter to raise program money and also invest Goodfellows donations back into the community.
The charity has been around since the 1890s.
Goodfellows will be able to provide $1.1 million in assistance, including $644,798 raised as part of the 2020 holiday campaign, funds made available as a result of lowering the reserve and donations.
Because of a corporate gift from the newspaper, all of Goodfellows' administrative costs are being covered. As a result, United Way of the Midlands President and CEO Shawna Forsberg said 100% of the Goodfellows donations will be directed to community assistance programs.
“It’s been a really phenomenal collaboration,” Forsberg said. “The Omaha World-Herald is so passionate about helping its community.”
Julie Bechtel, publisher of The World-Herald, extended thanks to the Omaha community.
“We are proud of The World-Herald’s longstanding tradition of supporting Goodfellows and proud to continue helping needy Omahans in partnership with United Way," she said. "We are always humbled and impressed by this community’s generosity.”
The funds come at a critical time. Many families continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.
“The fact that we were able to raise so much money this year is a testament to the people in our community," Forsberg said. "They recognize that if they’re able to help, they’re willing to raise their hands to do so."
The Goodfellows program provides emergency assistance to families on a one-time basis. That assistance can be huge for people looking to bridge a financial gap.
The donations will assist more than 10,000 financially struggling people pay for housing, utilities, clothing and food.
“It’s really those core basic needs that are provided by the Goodfellows program,” Forsberg said. “We know, as a community, we’ve got a lot of work to do to really recover from the pandemic.”
The need is apparent based on the volume of calls to United Way’s 211 helpline. From July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, Forsberg said calls have increased 129%. The helpline received over 190,000 referrals.
“We thought that would maybe start to plateau. But actually in June and July, the numbers were up exponentially,” she said, adding the top calls received were from people looking for assistance on housing, utilities and food. “The 211 call center is a really good indicator from what we’re seeing as a community.”
Goodfellows helps people in need through its nonprofit partners — Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Family Housing Advisory Services Inc., Food Bank for the Heartland, Heart Ministry Center, Heartland Family Service, Omaha Public Schools, Society of Saint Vincent De Paul Omaha, Together Inc. and Youth Emergency Services.