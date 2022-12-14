Goodfellows donations, Dec. 12

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $181,916.86.

Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$1,000

Anonymous

$501

In memory of Ryan, we all miss you — Tami and Richard O’Donnell

$500

Anonymous; anonymous

$400

Anonymous

$350

Anonymous

$250

In memory of Boniface “Barney” and Jayne McGuire — Kelly Mundt

$200

In memory of Ron Ingram and Monte and Ginny Malouf — Todd and Sandy Malouf; in memory of Don and Mary Lou Turner, Pamela Turner Larsen and Bob Sweetwood — from Dan, Lorri Sweetwood and family; in honor of our grandchildren: Jack, Sam and Kate Morrison — Doug and Connie Pera; on behalf of our families — Robert and Claudia Hatterman; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$150

Larry and Irene Kirkebak

$107.45

In loving memory of Tom and Margaret Livingston from Keith and Liz Malo

$105

In memory of my wife, Carol — Ron Bahn

$100

In memory of Juan/Clotilde Alvarado/Crispin/Mary Perez — Joe and Christine Alvarado; in memory of Lynn Johnson — Patrick and Stephanie Murphy; in honor of Tucker, Delaney, Harper and Maria — Mary Lynn Focht; in memory of our loving parents — Mark and Kelli Dudley; Ken and Connie Keith; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$75

In memory of Margie Clayton — Davee Clayton

$60

Richard and Mary Leehy

$50

In memory of Aileen Osborn — Ron Osborn; anonymous

$40

In honor of Ethan, Claire, Hannah and Jed Andres — Polly Andres

$25

In memory of Adrian Tripp — Kimberly Tripp; Dale and Connie Duckert; anonymous

Daily total: $6,413.45

Fiscal total: $181,916.86

