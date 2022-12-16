Goodfellows donations, Dec. 14

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $228,951.96. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$25,000

The Lozier Foundation

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,200

In honor of our 12 grandchildren — Joyce and Larry Kochen

$1,111

In memory of all family members no longer with us — Carmen R. and Marcia J. Klein

$1,000

In memory of our parents, Maxine and Dale Ruse — Barb, Scott and Lynn Ruser; Richard and Mary Parrish; Garry and Loraine Johnson; Kathleen Jeffers; Don Erftmier

$820.16

In memory of my parents, Dave and Harlene Prochnau — Pam Johnson

$600

Anonymous

$527.27

West Omaha Service Club

$514

To honor the 14th anniversary of our daughter Heidi MacDonald’s successful kidney transplant — Maxine and Armel MacDonald

$500

In loving memory of Mom, Dad and sister Kay; in memory of Reo and Marquerite Ludemann, Olaf and Grace Anderson and Larry Anderson — Ann Anderson; Jeffrey and Valerie Schovanec; Joan and Robert Miller; Earl Collins

$420

In loving memory of our daughter, Tammy — Mike and Bobbi Gatrost

$400

Robert and Kathleen Keasling

$336

Remembering our dad, Howard Silber — Izzy and Curly

$300

In memory of Harold and Catherine Mefford, Bob Mefford, and Adolf and Lorraine Kohout — Don Mefford; Elizabeth Dudzik and Michael Howell; Thomas Tryner; Col. Charles and Nancy Pugsley III; Malcolm and Linda Watt; David and Francis Robertson

$250

Anonymous

$225

In memory of Francis (Frank) Duncan by R. Gene Spicher, and Shelly and Warren Riley

$200

In memory of Chester and Grace Bennett from grandchildren; in memory of our sons, Paul and Dan Cull — Dorothy and Leigh Cull; in honor of my grandchildren’s grandparents: Jim and Dorine Amerine, Jerry and Donna Snook, Richard and Dee Hazuka and Paul Erhart — Lyn Erhart; Carol Allman; Gary Anderson; Kirk and Judy Anderson; Dan and Rose Vodvarka; Gregory and Deanna McAllister

$160

From the Bunco Gals in memory of Kathleen Hicks, a founding member lost to COVID in December 2021

$150

In memory of our parents, Louise and Frank VanKat and Arlene Stengel — Ken and Suzanne VanKat

$139

In memory of Andrea — Andy and Jody Hampton

$128

In memory of Harold (Will) Hodges — Grandpa and Grandma G.

$125

Tom and Mary Anderson

$102.50

Raymond and Laurie Stuart III

$102.17

In memory of our godchild, Abby Hagen — Loren and Pam Johnson

$100

Jackie and Don Wrieth; Morton and Janet Glass; Marilee Garrison; Dennis and Donna Benham; Judy Heiserman; Robert and Betty Peterson; Annalysa and Ava Barrera Lubman; Janice Swanson; Dave and Maggie Melotz; anonymous

$85

In memory of Elmer L. Reynolds — Janis Reynolds

$55

In memory of Sylvia Nimmo — Sandra Nimmo; Pat Graeve, Mr. Steam Carpet Cleaner

$50

In memory of Bob — Sharon Schmidt; Connie Adams; Bonnie and Don Daubman; Joel and Deborah Wilson; Marilyn Bernardini; Eileen and Tracy Healy; anonymous; anonymous

$40

Rosalie Downing; anonymous

$30

In loving memory of Gabe Namuth — Grandma B.

$25

In memory of Rich and Darlene M. — Bob and Sue; Nancy Lanning; Mary Jo Havlicek; anonymous

$20

Patricia and John Haro

Daily total: $47,035.10

Fiscal total: $228,951.96

