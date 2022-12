Goodfellows donations, Dec. 18

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the goodfellows tally to $300,603.06. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$5,000

In memory of Marie and Lawrence Belsky and Tony Belsky, Dodge, Nebraska; Linda and Nelson Gordman; James P. and Anne C. Foley; the Edward and Lida Robinson Charitable Trust

$3,000

Jean Ullrich

$2,500

Dr. Stephen L. Coffey

$1,218.30

In memory of my beloved husband, Bernie Marasco — Joyce Marasco

$1,200

Ken and Edie German

$1,187.54

In honor of our grandchildren: Georgie (11), Aiden (11), Cecily (8), Niah (7), Elliott (5) and Tempe (4)!

$1,000

In honor of all first responders — Philip and Nancy Wolf; in memory of Deb Gilg — Daniel Gilg; McNamee-Simmons Foundation; Robert Singleton; in memory of Charlie D. Hill — Cindy Hadsell; Michael E. and Karen F. McCreery; Robert Beecham; William and Beverly Donaldson; Mark Singer; Steven Olson; Patrick Prince; Roy and Jane

$900

In memory of parents, Joe and Mary Marasco and Ralph and Flossie Smith, brothers, Wayne, Gary, and Donnie Smith, sister, Grace Anania, and niece, Carole Stehno — Joyce Marasco

$591.11

Kathleen Leischner

$525

In memory of Homer, Dixie, Sarah Jane, Doodly, Popcorn, Pete, Suzie, Jack, Joseph, Agatha, Emily, Spud, Max, Puma, Fauno, Gilligan, Smokey, Steven, Frisky, Hannah Oceana, Peppermint, Mary Ann, Wanda, Lady, Rose, Winnie, Dallas, Uncle Charlie, Uncle Doug, Uncle Ray and Pop

$500

In memory of Dale Harris, a longtime World-Herald employee — Omaha Concord Club; in honor of our grandchildren: Lily, Ava and Rider — Jim and Bonnie Robinson; in memory of Matthew Patrick Lieben — Anne and Jeff Lieben; in memory of loved ones — Alan and Amy Siemek family; in memory of Keith and Shirley Vrana — Chuck Vrana; in loving memory of my husband, Richard L. Shipwright — Joyce Shipwright; in memory of Peter, Jim, Hyla and Charlie; in memory of Abe Bakhit from A.B’s 66; Peace Presbyterian Church Women’s Group; Bruce and Sheila Froendt; Alan and Janette Stanek; Gerald and Debra Bosanek; Sharon and Ed Babcock; Nanette Graff; John Hazuka; John and Kathy Lehmann; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$400

Jane Frey; Tim and Patricia Kelley; anonymous

$350

In memory of Jim Simpson — Sarah and Bob Williams; Being blessed with great family and friends — Dean and Joan Olander; Larry and Susan Gregurich, Big Dog’s Properties

$300

In memory of Edomina Pinger; in loving memory of Frankyn Kenneth Wood and a special thanks to Dave and Lori — Rick March; in memory of Charles and Helen Ann Held by son Timothy Held; in memory of my recently deceased sister — Norita Brunkow; in memory of Ed and Marie Torczon; in memory of Rand and Eric Schumaker — Alice Schumaker; Craig and Lori Linnenbrink; Robert and Deanna Cline; Tom and Cathie Malone; Patricia Lontor; Richard Fellman; anonymous; anonymous

$250

In memory of Robert and Lois Blobaum — John Blobaum; Richard Steffensmeier; Joel and Patty Knudson; Gary and Linda France; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$245

In memory of my husband; in memory and honor of our 24 grands and great-grands, Luv Jim’n Jo

$220

On behalf of Oak Hills CC 8th Hole Beverage Fund

$200

For our community — Glenn and Lynn Ward; in memory of Philip Hageman, from your family; in memory of Sam and Da — Tony and Liz; in loving memory of our son, Matthew — Mary and Gary Grimes; in memory of William Bahnke and Richard Bahnke — Pauline Bahnke; in memory of Mary Schoenbohm, Gilbert and Helen Schoenbohm — Harold Schoenbohm; Randall and Cynthia Mohr; Kent Christenson; Elaine and James Meyer; Michael and Bonnie Valasek; Mary Jo Walsh; Larry and Phyllis Tennison; Ruthann Bargmann; Alfred Roth Jr.; Mary Bestenlehner; anonymous; anonymous

$177.22

John MacLean

$160

In loving memory of auctioneer, Dale E. Standley, and son, David E. Standley — Donna Standley

$150

In memory of nephews, Paul and Dan — Roland Lentz; Rich and Sherry Harlow; anonymous

$125

In memory of Doris and Ellsworth Shannon

$121

Anonymous

$120

In honor of Andrew, Corey, Ryker, Melissa, Aiden, Madison, Kenzie, Liam, Noah, Jessica, Timmy and CeCe — Karen Hurd

$117

In memory of my mother, Wanda Jesske, and my siblings Wolfgang, Lieselotte, Ingeborg, Hildegard, Hannelore and to honor my living brother Uwe — Jim and Petra Schmidt

$115

In loving memory of Earl, Nan and Vicki Katz

$107

In memory of Teri Jo — Rich and Linda Kirby

$105.77

Thankful for all of our blessings and in loving memory of those who are gone too soon — Scott, Cori, Coleton, Peyton and Keyton Barnes

$105

In memory of our parents, Louis and Shirley Graves and E. Lisle Grafft, and my brother Greg Grafft — Mr. and Mrs. Ray Graves

$101

In memory of our parents, Ernie and Loretta Blum

$100

In support of all the fine and inspiring journalists at the Omaha World-Herald and their advocacy of the less fortunate — the Kotok family; on behalf of our grandchildren, Andrew, Kayleigh, Rachel, Steve, Carole and Avery — Connie and Terry Finney; in memory of Fern Brandl and Catherine Mefford — Jack and Sherril Mefford; in memory of Earl L. French, parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Sukovaty and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis French — Marie M. French; in memory of Dr. Ronald Olnhausen; in memory of my grandson, Colton Bertleson of Logan, Iowa — Grampa Ron; in memory of Bob and Margarette Kment — Robert and Mary Kment; in memory of my parents, Robert and Maryann Schense — Donald Schense; in memory of Harold and Lucille Benda and Frank and Maxime Thome — Dennis and Julie Thome; in memory of David Ross Evans; Karen L. Campbell; Stanley and Ethel Owens; Donald and Elizabeth Miller; Sandra Houser; Josephine and Raymond Peralis; Evans family; Richard and Dorothy Stoll; Marilyn Larkowski; Lovstad family; Paul and Joyce Andersen; Robert and Peggy Price; Kathleen Hayduska; James Wright; Paul and Lynne Anderson; Stephen and Lois Buckingham; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$99.50

In loving memory of Grandma Linda Kamin — the Kamin family

$95

In memory of parents Francis and Leona Schmidt — Jim and Petra Schmidt

$93

In memory of Jeniece Pedersen – Joy and Kim

$92.20

Michael Byrne

$87

George Mickells

$75

For Noah, Aaron and Isaac Sherman by Grampy and Grammy; Gordon Wellensiek

$66

In memory of Carl L. Boehm, former World-Herald employee — Jerry and Stacy; in honor of our 65th wedding anniversary — Donald and Ruth Tucker

$60

Loren Lachnit; Glen and Deanna Dahlkoetter

$50

In honor of our 25 years of living in Nebraska — Cindy Humphreys; in memory of Bill Kastl — Patrick Kastl; in memory of Jack Egermier — Ronald Egermier; in memory of Swede and De Staberg — Donna Lessig; in loving memory of Chris Savicky — Bellevue Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Beta Psi; David White; Judy and Michael Cunningham; Evelyn Goodman; Elaine Hanson; Sylvia Pelzer; in memory of Tana Tietsort — mom and her brothers, Terry, Ron and Tim; in honor of grandchildren Ivan and Abbie — Sheryl Aksamit; Ryan Korte; John Beyers; Patrick and Jill McDermott; Paul Kelly; anonymous

$48.46

Anonymous

$45

Anonymous

$44

From the Bischoffs

$40

Alice and Keith Holmes; anonymous

$35

In honor of our daughters Ann and Sue; in memory of wife Dorlene and daughter Joy

$30

In honor of Norman Stoakes and Eric Stoakes — Kenneth and Janet Emken

$25

In honor of U.S. veterans — Rich Rothe; in loving memory of Francis Theis — Marilyn Theis; in memory of my husband, Paul and grandson, Dennis — Rita Powell, Weeping Water; Paul and Karen Keller; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$20

Ronald Pigg

$15

In memory of Susie Morris — Marcine De Maranville

$10

In memory of my friend, Terry — Marilyn Theis; in memory of Jim and Peggy Sykora — James and Annette Stier

In memory of Jasmine S. Thompson, 2-month-old baby deceased December 2014

Daily total: $71,651.10

Fiscal total: $300,603.06

