 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodfellows donations, Dec. 21

  • 0

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $309,186.36. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$1,250

In honor of our military and law enforcement — Jan and Mike Sackett

$1,000

Anonymous

$800

Anonymous

$500

Anonymous; anonymous

$350

People are also reading…

In loving memory of Billy Reumund and Debbie and Ding Daisley — Becky Reumund

$300

On behalf of Creighton University Libraries — Elizabeth Kiscaden; anonymous

$250

Anonymous

$200

In memory of Jason M. Klusaw. We love and miss you more than words can describe. Love, Mom, Dad, Nick and Kristen; in loving memory of brothers Anthony Scott Chambers and Jeffery Micheal Chambers — Julie Whitehead; in memory of Jane Dobson, Joan Mecom and JC Mecom — Scott Mecom; in memory of Art Roddy and Sophie Reznicek — Mark and Patty Reznicek; in memory of Jeremiah Burke Cullen, by his parents, Jean M. Burke and Patrick L. Cullen; Joyce Davis and Kari Johnson

$151

In memory of Otto and Rosemary Rubin — Jeanne and Paul Rubin

$125

In memory of my brother Mark Roper — Susan and Jim Tracy

$105

In memory of parents Charles and Mary Burke and Jack and Mary Stokes, and sister Terri Socha — David and Mary Stokes

$100

In memory of Eldred Keane — Kathy and Mike Joblinske; in memory of Martha Fennewald Dermody — Patrick Dermody; in memory of Edward “Ned” Dermody — Patrick Dermody; in memory of Dr. Charles Severn, M.D. — Avis Polacek; in memory of Todd Dinges — Ann Wozny; in memory of Sherry and Lloyd Fitch — Jennifer Fitch-Clayton; anonymous

$93

In honor of our grandchildren Jake, Lelia and Claire — Duane and Celine Stajert

$89

In memory of our good friend Bob Zotti, who would have been 89 this year. We miss you — Johann and Kathy Onnen

$85

In honor of Dad’s birthday — Lisa Bethel

$66

In memory of my dad, Joseph W. Brennan — Rose Sullivan

$54.50

In memory of Scott A. McKenzie by Robert and Helen

$50

In memory of Mom and Dad — Jacqueline Weir; in memory of Hobza and Zakrzewski, deceased family members — Kathy and John Hobza; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$40

Anonymous

$39.80

David C. Dow

$30

In memory of my cousin Greg — Gloria Drake

$25

On behalf of Larry and Mary Thomas — Bryan and Andi Thomas; in memory of Ann Marie Prismantas — Vera Crnkovich; in memory of Wayne and Mildred Ablott — Terry and Marilynn Theis; anonymous; anonymous

$20

In memory of Kathy Piksa — Elvyra Crnkovich

$10

In memory of Alyce Godel — Sandra Wasco

Daily total: $8,583.30

Fiscal total: $309,186.36

Correction: Linda and Nelson Gordman donated $5,000 in honor of Jerry Gordman. The donation, which appeared in the Dec. 18 newspaper, did not include the dedication.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert