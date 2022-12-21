Goodfellows donations, Dec. 21

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $309,186.36. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$1,250

In honor of our military and law enforcement — Jan and Mike Sackett

$1,000

Anonymous

$800

Anonymous

$500

Anonymous; anonymous

$350

In loving memory of Billy Reumund and Debbie and Ding Daisley — Becky Reumund

$300

On behalf of Creighton University Libraries — Elizabeth Kiscaden; anonymous

$250

Anonymous

$200

In memory of Jason M. Klusaw. We love and miss you more than words can describe. Love, Mom, Dad, Nick and Kristen; in loving memory of brothers Anthony Scott Chambers and Jeffery Micheal Chambers — Julie Whitehead; in memory of Jane Dobson, Joan Mecom and JC Mecom — Scott Mecom; in memory of Art Roddy and Sophie Reznicek — Mark and Patty Reznicek; in memory of Jeremiah Burke Cullen, by his parents, Jean M. Burke and Patrick L. Cullen; Joyce Davis and Kari Johnson

$151

In memory of Otto and Rosemary Rubin — Jeanne and Paul Rubin

$125

In memory of my brother Mark Roper — Susan and Jim Tracy

$105

In memory of parents Charles and Mary Burke and Jack and Mary Stokes, and sister Terri Socha — David and Mary Stokes

$100

In memory of Eldred Keane — Kathy and Mike Joblinske; in memory of Martha Fennewald Dermody — Patrick Dermody; in memory of Edward “Ned” Dermody — Patrick Dermody; in memory of Dr. Charles Severn, M.D. — Avis Polacek; in memory of Todd Dinges — Ann Wozny; in memory of Sherry and Lloyd Fitch — Jennifer Fitch-Clayton; anonymous

$93

In honor of our grandchildren Jake, Lelia and Claire — Duane and Celine Stajert

$89

In memory of our good friend Bob Zotti, who would have been 89 this year. We miss you — Johann and Kathy Onnen

$85

In honor of Dad’s birthday — Lisa Bethel

$66

In memory of my dad, Joseph W. Brennan — Rose Sullivan

$54.50

In memory of Scott A. McKenzie by Robert and Helen

$50

In memory of Mom and Dad — Jacqueline Weir; in memory of Hobza and Zakrzewski, deceased family members — Kathy and John Hobza; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$40

Anonymous

$39.80

David C. Dow

$30

In memory of my cousin Greg — Gloria Drake

$25

On behalf of Larry and Mary Thomas — Bryan and Andi Thomas; in memory of Ann Marie Prismantas — Vera Crnkovich; in memory of Wayne and Mildred Ablott — Terry and Marilynn Theis; anonymous; anonymous

$20

In memory of Kathy Piksa — Elvyra Crnkovich

$10

In memory of Alyce Godel — Sandra Wasco

Daily total: $8,583.30

Fiscal total: $309,186.36

Correction: Linda and Nelson Gordman donated $5,000 in honor of Jerry Gordman. The donation, which appeared in the Dec. 18 newspaper, did not include the dedication.

Photos: The Goodfellows fund through the years 1926 1936 1938 1938 1939 1939 1939 1941 1941 1941 1942 1948 1948 1948 1951 1953 1953 1957 1960 1962 1962 1963 1963 1965 1968 1969 1974 1975 1975 1976 1976 1976 1978 1978 1982 1982 1982 1988 1989 1989 1989 1991 1991 1991 1992 1994 1994 1995 1996