Goodfellows donations, Dec. 25

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $369,141.34. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$33,000

In memory of Carl Riley Brodersen

$5,000

In memory of Cecil and Laila Walker — Tom and Laura Walker

$2,000

Bruce and Marina Anderson; Theodore and Claire Korolchuk

$1,000

Jim and Donna Engle; Mike and Barb Kelly; anonymous

$671

In honor of my six children (Diana, Jackie, Brian, Sandra, Laura and Sarah), seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild — Orin and Kathy Priest

$520

In memory of Dorothy Holmberg, our family’s’ beloved mother, who religiously read each day’s Goodfellows

$500

In memory of Al and Phil Wilwerding — Donald Munchrath; in memory of Otho Cox and Marge Turner — Thomas and Tessa Turner; in memory of Linda Wax by Ron Wax and family; Lynn and Nancy Bell; Larry and Patty Swartzbaugh; Larry and Maggie Johnson; anonymous; anonymous

$330

Gerald M. Graeve and family

$300

In memory of Clair McCord, Cpl. Roger McCord and Gregory McCord, all from Dunlap, Iowa — the McCord family from Bennington; in honor of our grandchildren — Dennis and Mary Sellon; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; Steve and Marcia Pitlor; Allan and Jane Murow; Douglas and Bonnie Anderson; Lynn and Sheila Crosby; anonymous

$280.34

Anonymous

$275

In honor of our good friend and neighbor, Tom Harvey — Bruce and Jayne Dean

$261

The 1961 Omaha South High Girls Night Out Group

$250

In honor of the hardworking journalists of the Omaha World-Herald; in memory of David Stern — Jeff and Cindy Stern; anonymous

$210

In honor of all the volunteers who work for Habitat for Humanity — Melvin and Lois Decker

$200

In memory of my husband and our grandchildren — Norma Bertch; K. Kevin and Cynthia Adams; Sally and Gerard Peers

$166.17

In memory of the great Deborah Gilg — Steven and Taffy Howard

$155

In memory of Sharon (McLauglin) Sorrells — Norman Sorrells

$150

Merry Christmas — Allen and Martha Potts; in memory of my parents: Sam and Rose Cohen

$125

In memory of my husband, Bob Wollenburg — Judy Wollenburg; Marjorie Stevens and Don Bimes

$105

In memory of Walt Horner — from Rich, Susan, John, Claire and Olivia; in memory of family members lost this year, Nancy Keller Long and Neil & Donna Wurst — Patrice and Bruce Keller

$100

Merry Christmas, Alex — Terese Rose; in memory of Lorene Bush; in memory of Mary Ann McGrath — Kathy and Brett Wawers; in memory of Rita Vallinch, Robert Moline Sr., Robert Moline Jr., and Timmy Moline — Jean and Jim Moline; in memory of our parents and grandparents — Larry and Vicki Parker; in honor of my two daughters and two granddaughters — Carol Sanderhoff; Gordon and Ann Moshman; Harold and Jacqueline Sandfort; Steven Watson; Daniel Melkus; Duane and Rita Simpson; Douglas and Jennifer Schumann; Kurt Keeler and Christine Nelson; Mark and Susan Hinton; Michael and Diane Erdmann; Ronald and Wanda Frykberg; Marilyn Hoegemeyer; Jo Bartikoski; John Jones; Tim Kautzman; anonymous; anonymous

$88.85

Anonymous

$70

Remembering Korea 1952 — Ronald Timmerman

$66

In honor of our six grandchildren: Mark, Codey, Cameron, Camille, Lucy and Gavin — Steve and Judy Minor

$50

In tribute to first responders and health care providers who help battle COVID sufferers — William Shimek; in memory of my loved ones in Heaven — Connie Lawson; in memory of Sandi Thrasher; in memory of Richard Edzards — Nancy Edzards; in loving memory of Trent (Bubba) Tiller — Marcia Miller; in memory of my wife, Marilyn — Harold Mueller; in honor of Shad E. Sundberg — A.J. and Judith Sundberg; Jean Hartwell; Lois Hingorani; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$45

In memory of Alan and Nina Pascale — Jerry Pascale

$40

In memory of husband, Smitty, and daughter, Carole — Jane Smith

$35

In honor of Joan Scalzo for our many years of friendship — Marikay Schwaller; in honor of Ann Davey for our many years of friendship — Marikay Schwaller

$30

G. Michael and Nancy Covolo; William and Ann Herek

$25

In memory of Kenan — Grandpa and Grandma L.; in memory of Arnold, Nellie and Jayne Kreifels — Tim Kreifels; in memory of Jack and Susie; in memory of Mr. and Mrs. E T Craft — Sandra Levermann; Lauren Hiebner; Warren and Marinell Garnatz; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous

$23.62

In memory of my daughter

$20

Anonymous

$18

Happy Hanukkah to Donald “Mr. G” Gerber from the Kohll “kids”

Daily total: $59,954.98

Fiscal total: $369,141.34

Photos: The Goodfellows fund through the years 1926 1936 1938 1938 1939 1939 1939 1941 1941 1941 1942 1948 1948 1948 1951 1953 1953 1957 1960 1962 1962 1963 1963 1965 1968 1969 1974 1975 1975 1976 1976 1976 1978 1978 1982 1982 1982 1988 1989 1989 1989 1991 1991 1991 1992 1994 1994 1995 1996