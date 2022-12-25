Goodfellows donations, Dec. 25

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $369,141.34.Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.
$33,000
In memory of Carl Riley Brodersen
$5,000
In memory of Cecil and Laila Walker — Tom and Laura Walker
$2,000
Bruce and Marina Anderson; Theodore and Claire Korolchuk
Jim and Donna Engle; Mike and Barb Kelly; anonymous
$671
In honor of my six children (Diana, Jackie, Brian, Sandra, Laura and Sarah), seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild — Orin and Kathy Priest
$520
In memory of Dorothy Holmberg, our family’s’ beloved mother, who religiously read each day’s Goodfellows
$500
In memory of Al and Phil Wilwerding — Donald Munchrath; in memory of Otho Cox and Marge Turner — Thomas and Tessa Turner; in memory of Linda Wax by Ron Wax and family; Lynn and Nancy Bell; Larry and Patty Swartzbaugh; Larry and Maggie Johnson; anonymous; anonymous
$330
Gerald M. Graeve and family
$300
In memory of Clair McCord, Cpl. Roger McCord and Gregory McCord, all from Dunlap, Iowa — the McCord family from Bennington; in honor of our grandchildren — Dennis and Mary Sellon; Thomas and Ingrid Furby; Steve and Marcia Pitlor; Allan and Jane Murow; Douglas and Bonnie Anderson; Lynn and Sheila Crosby; anonymous
$280.34
Anonymous
$275
In honor of our good friend and neighbor, Tom Harvey — Bruce and Jayne Dean
$261
The 1961 Omaha South High Girls Night Out Group
$250
In honor of the hardworking journalists of the Omaha World-Herald; in memory of David Stern — Jeff and Cindy Stern; anonymous
$210
In honor of all the volunteers who work for Habitat for Humanity — Melvin and Lois Decker
$200
In memory of my husband and our grandchildren — Norma Bertch; K. Kevin and Cynthia Adams; Sally and Gerard Peers
$166.17
In memory of the great Deborah Gilg — Steven and Taffy Howard
$155
In memory of Sharon (McLauglin) Sorrells — Norman Sorrells
$150
Merry Christmas — Allen and Martha Potts; in memory of my parents: Sam and Rose Cohen
$125
In memory of my husband, Bob Wollenburg — Judy Wollenburg; Marjorie Stevens and Don Bimes
$105
In memory of Walt Horner — from Rich, Susan, John, Claire and Olivia; in memory of family members lost this year, Nancy Keller Long and Neil & Donna Wurst — Patrice and Bruce Keller
$100
Merry Christmas, Alex — Terese Rose; in memory of Lorene Bush; in memory of Mary Ann McGrath — Kathy and Brett Wawers; in memory of Rita Vallinch, Robert Moline Sr., Robert Moline Jr., and Timmy Moline — Jean and Jim Moline; in memory of our parents and grandparents — Larry and Vicki Parker; in honor of my two daughters and two granddaughters — Carol Sanderhoff; Gordon and Ann Moshman; Harold and Jacqueline Sandfort; Steven Watson; Daniel Melkus; Duane and Rita Simpson; Douglas and Jennifer Schumann; Kurt Keeler and Christine Nelson; Mark and Susan Hinton; Michael and Diane Erdmann; Ronald and Wanda Frykberg; Marilyn Hoegemeyer; Jo Bartikoski; John Jones; Tim Kautzman; anonymous; anonymous
$88.85
Anonymous
$70
Remembering Korea 1952 — Ronald Timmerman
$66
In honor of our six grandchildren: Mark, Codey, Cameron, Camille, Lucy and Gavin — Steve and Judy Minor
$50
In tribute to first responders and health care providers who help battle COVID sufferers — William Shimek; in memory of my loved ones in Heaven — Connie Lawson; in memory of Sandi Thrasher; in memory of Richard Edzards — Nancy Edzards; in loving memory of Trent (Bubba) Tiller — Marcia Miller; in memory of my wife, Marilyn — Harold Mueller; in honor of Shad E. Sundberg — A.J. and Judith Sundberg; Jean Hartwell; Lois Hingorani; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$45
In memory of Alan and Nina Pascale — Jerry Pascale
$40
In memory of husband, Smitty, and daughter, Carole — Jane Smith
$35
In honor of Joan Scalzo for our many years of friendship — Marikay Schwaller; in honor of Ann Davey for our many years of friendship — Marikay Schwaller
$30
G. Michael and Nancy Covolo; William and Ann Herek
$25
In memory of Kenan — Grandpa and Grandma L.; in memory of Arnold, Nellie and Jayne Kreifels — Tim Kreifels; in memory of Jack and Susie; in memory of Mr. and Mrs. E T Craft — Sandra Levermann; Lauren Hiebner; Warren and Marinell Garnatz; anonymous; anonymous; anonymous
$23.62
In memory of my daughter
$20
Anonymous
$18
Happy Hanukkah to Donald “Mr. G” Gerber from the Kohll “kids”