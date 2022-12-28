Goodfellows donations, Dec. 28

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $383,541.34. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$2,000

Anonymous

$1,022

Renan and Patricia Rieur

$1,000

In memory of Leon and Joan Timmerman — Jayne Timmerman; in loving memory of Mary, Russell and Charles Jewell and in honor of Pam S. and family — Nancy Jewell

$950

In memory of Cathy Gavin Johnson — Scott Gavin, Papillion

$755

In loving memory of Maurice W. Rule — family and friends

$600

To honor Amelia, Ann, Beth, Kelly, Luis and Oliver — Grandma Carol

$554

In memory of Bill Inman — Dolores Inman

$500

Joe and Robert Malloy

$350

In loving memory of parents Julia and Jack Bures, sister Betty Bures, sisters- and brother-in-law, Beverly Mikes and Jerry Mikes and Mary Alice and Vince Hoefer, and husband Alroy Douglas — Jacqueline Douglas

$300

Anonymous

$217

In loving memory of our Papa Ken from Kiley and Katie

$200

In loving memory of our parents, Irvin and Evelyn Holtz and George and Kamilla Belek — Karen and Jerry Belek; Leland Bauer; Jack Kubat; Russell and Frances Anderson; Bonnie Gill; Steven and Margaret Davis; Richard Lewis; anonymous

$150

Donald and Janice Pinneo; anonymous

$115

In loving memory of William P. Egan, M.D. — Mary C. Egan; in loving memory of David E. Rosenberg, M.D. — Mary C. Egan; in loving memory of Gordon E. Fredrickson, M.D. — Mary C. Egan and Larry J. Kauffman

$110

In memory of Dave — the Kunes family

$105

In memory of our parents, Louis and Shirley Graves, and E.L. Grafft and brother, Greg Grafft — Ray and Gwen Graves

$102

In honor of Andrew and Sherrie Best and in memory of Elmer and Steve Burhenne — Carol Burhenne; in memory of my wife, Sally Winn — George Winn

$100

In memory of David Krumbach — Donna Krumbach; in memory of the life well-lived by Steve Michael Kotlarz by those who loved him! May he rest in peace!; in memory of Hollis “Cookie” Cook – Jackie, Alan, Dianne and family; in honor of the 825 students and dedicated staff at Ashland Park-Robbins Elementary School; Bohn Construction; Gary and Joan Runyan; Joan Clements; Joseph and Gail Micek; Valinda Wollen; Robert Kathol; Leon and Georgann Komar; John and Susan Russell; Randall and Vicki Shrader; Laurie Stiles; Dolores Somer; anonymous

$60

Hugh and Colleen Spellman

$57

Anonymous

$55

In memory of Robert Crabtree — Ann Crabtree; Clifford Favor

$50

In memory of Mikey Joe — Jacque and T. Scott Tibbels; in memory of Lanie Vesely — Larry and Judy Vesely; in loving memory of Alice, Mary, Peggy, Rosie, Marylee and Theresa — Sidney Steele McCahill; Warren and Diane Snyder; Douglas and Susan Baker; George and Susan Kuti; Scott and Tifany Shely

$45

In memory of Kathy Neumann — Charles Neumann

$35

Anonymous

$30

In memory of my brother Adrian Tierney — Therese Tierney

$29

In memory of my grandson Steven Walker — Donna Docekal

$27

In memory of my mother, Rosemarie Sojka — James Sojka

$25

In memory of Mary Dowd — Cheri and John Tegels; Michael and Marsha Farmer; Johnnie Carter; Jill and Philip Sibole; Bryon and B J Podtburg

$20

Robert and Diane Mac Craw

Daily total: $14,400

Fiscal total: $383,541.34

