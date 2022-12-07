Goodfellows donations, Dec. 5

Goodfellows donations

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $133,686.63. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$2,100

Anonymous

$600

Anonymous

$214.18

In loving memory of my mom, Rose — Mary Wright

$206

In memory of Henry Eldon Homann — Stephanie and Larry Moeller

$150

Because donating is good! — Linda and Bob Urbanski

$123

In honor of my loving and caring parents, LeRoy and Rosemary — Jon and Abby DeVries

$120

Anonymous

$100

In memory of Tommy, Mary and Terri — Patrick Lacy; in memory of Fred T. Witt — Sharon Dunham; in memory of Drs. Ken and Norah Metcalf — John and Sheila Sharp; in honor of my mom, Lois Buckingham — Marcia Gorham; anonymous

$73

On behalf of Vicki Pratt

$50

Anonymous; anonymous

$25

In memory of Mom and Dad — Greg and Sandy Young; in memory of Jim Vankat — Mary Vankat; on behalf of the Wilson grandkids — Sharon Wilson; anonymous

$19.61

Walnut Hill Boyz Club

Daily total: $4,305.79

Fiscal total: $133,686.63