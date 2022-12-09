 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goodfellows donations, Dec. 7

  • 0

Goodfellows donations

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $154,020.38. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$6,250

Mickey and Fran Coren

$1,000

In loving memory of the Rev. William Kelley, Abbot Raphael Walsh and the Rev. AJ McMahon; in loving memory of Ron and Jerry Abts — Mary Kay and Bill Abts; in memory of my loving husband, Maurice, and wonderful son, Craig — Barbara Cullen; on behalf of the Maczynski family; Woodman family; anonymous

People are also reading…

$550

In loving memory of John A. Lammel from his children and grandchildren

$500

In memory of Ross — Cheryl Gorman; in honor of grandchildren, ours and everywhere — James and Kathryn Morley; Howard and Gloria Kaslow; Paul and Kathy Nickel Jr.

$416

In memory of Jean M. Sutherland — Trudy DeKeuster

$300.00

In memory of our three sons, Jeff, Jay and John — Jim and Sandy Hinchman; in memory of Robert A. Anderson — Judith and Loren Timm; Dr. Betty L. Beach

$250

Keith Besch; anonymous

$200

In memory of Judge Rudolph Tesar, Helen Z. Tesar, and Patricia Kutilek from family; in memory of Bill and Trudy Lippold by Judy and Rudy Tesar; in memory of our parents — Ken and Sharon Stephan; in honor of Mallia Lemon — James Lemon; Randy and Janet Crawford; Randall and Karen Horn; Charles and Beth Chevalier; anonymous; anonymous

$150

In memory of Jerry Preble — Joan and family; Robert and Lou Riggs

$125

In loving memory of my grandson, Garrett, and his grandpa, Ted Schomer — Doris Schomer

$100

In honor of our Nebraska Medicine lVAD team: Tim, Ann, Sandra, Rachael and all — Debra and Louis Whisonant; Julie Mabeus; Brian Moneke; Lauren Thomas; June Kroeger; Ronald Rosberg; anonymous

$70

In honor of my many years of friendship with Marikay Schwaller and Ann Davey — Joan Scalzo

$56.75

Blessed and grateful — John and Joanne Savage

$51

With thanks for 51 years of wedded bliss — Bob and Caryn Moser

$50

In memory of Ben Eirinberg — Pam Weekly; in memory of Richard and Jean Howell — Melissa and Richard Howell; From Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; Gertrude and Timothy Crouch; Kevin and Patricia Myers; Larry and Colene Kobs; Connie and W. Kent Wichman; Anne Henderson; anonymous; anonymous

$25

In memory of Wally and Carol — Robert Marceau; in memory of Jack and Nova Hoffman — Kevin and Deb Boatright; on behalf of NAMI-Omaha; anonymous

$15

David Prososki

Daily total: $20,333.75

Fiscal total: $154,020.38

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert