Goodfellows donations, Dec. 9

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $175,503.41. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$2,500

George Wanek

$2,000

In memory of Phil and Mildred Redgwick and Melvin and Kathryn Bekins — Sally, Sandy, Cindy and John

$1,000

In loving memory of Jack Daly, Nic Caguioa, Fred Arkoosh, Jeff Conant, Michael Pryor, Eddy Iwerson and David Shaffer; in memory of Kristina Holoun — Harold and Mary Holoun; Gloria Dinsdale

$855

Anonymous

$518

On behalf of the living and deceased members of the Omaha Retail Meat Dealers Association

$500

In memory of Rudy, Sylvia, Don and Gary — Donald and Alice Kotrc; in memory of Sam Lueders — Mary Lou Lueders; in memory of my beloved wife, Alice — Wilbur Clopton; in memory of Clyde Woods — Larry Woods; Jim and Regina Lehnhoff; Owen and Marilyn Jensen; Dean and Holly White; Ken and Collene Thompson

$309.10

Remembering the Godfather

$300

In memory of parents Ted and Ruth and brother Paul Stollard — Barbara Rennert; in memory of my sister, Kathy Piksa — Marilyn Opocensky; Phyllis Anderson; James and Kimberly Buck; anonymous

$250

In memory of John Langan — Carole Langan; in loving memory of Grace Dietz — Dan and Connie Turek; in thanks to Karla O’Fallon and Ben Fogarty — Dr. Victoria and Edward Roche; in memory of Gene Bennett — Joyce Bennett; Jeffrey and Karen Berthiaume; Robert D. Lembke and Catherine A. Lembke

$210

Wayne and Judy Fowler

$200

In honor of our new granddaughter, Nora Grace — Michael and Sherry Rush; in memory of Ron — the Witt family; Retailers Insurance Group; Robert and Lorraine Jeffus; Gene and Mary Welch; Larry and Linda Pedersen; Nancy Williby; Karen Tichy; Lorie and Kent Swenson; Donald and Patricia Hickman; Gary and Janice Welch

$152.20

From the Hillsborough Wednesday Pinochle Group: In honor of our friend, Mary Cirian, who moved to MT and in memory of our friend, Bernie Smith, who died in October — Harlan and Lucy, Don and Joyce, Charlene, Connie, Carol, Jane, Shirley, Margie, Ellen and Sue

$150

Bill and Connie Bray

$140

In memory of my husband, Karl — Donna Kosloski; in memory of mother, sister and husband and in honor of two sons — Sue Howell

$120

In memory of my husband, David Korte — Karen Korte

$101

In honor of our grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Harper and Georgia — Jerry and Sharon Peck

$100

In memory of my wife, Jean — Raymond Pesek; Grant and Sunny Everett; Constance Peterson; Theodor and Ginger Rehmann III; Nancy Harms and Gerhart Wehrbein; Mary Cave; Louann Larson-Gaston; John and Rebecca Dietle; Donna Bright; Shirley Lippy; C. Langdon; anonymous

$95

In honor of our dear grandchildren: Dominic, Sophia and Julia Giambrone, and Beatrice Miller — Harlan and Lucy Holmes

$88

For my mother, Bonnie, who died this year — Jeane Johnson

$75

Jan B.

$66.53

Mary and Gerald Tritz

$52

In memory of our parents — Lee and Linda Lape

$50

In memory of my husband, Ray L. Beesey — Violet Bessey; in memory of Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Rollin and Alan Bridge, and Don Wells — Carolyn Wells; Sue Rollins; Marilyn Seidel

$40

In memory of Ben Eirinberg and Judi Messina — Rose and Tom Langan; in memory of Mary Lou and Don Turner from little sister Patricia Edwards

$30

Dennis and Joanne Mihelich

$25

In memory of my wife — Edgar Aldrich; Gordon and Sharon McDonald; Dennis and Norma Kathman; James and Sally Wehbey; Beth and Dale Van Gent; anonymous

$20

Stephen and Rosemary Jewell; Rose Mora

$11.20

For Francoise Babin, happy 85th heavenly birthday, Nov. 11, 1937 — Bill Gaus

Daily total: $21,483.03

Fiscal total: $175,503.41

Photos: The Goodfellows fund through the years 1926 1936 1938 1938 1939 1939 1939 1941 1941 1941 1942 1948 1948 1948 1951 1953 1953 1957 1960 1962 1962 1963 1963 1965 1968 1969 1974 1975 1975 1976 1976 1976 1978 1978 1982 1982 1982 1988 1989 1989 1989 1991 1991 1991 1992 1994 1994 1995 1996