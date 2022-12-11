 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodfellows donations, Dec. 9

Check out our photos of the Goodfellows Fund through the years.

Contributions reported today boost the Goodfellows tally to $175,503.41. Donations go toward one-time emergency aid, including rent and utility assistance, for struggling Omaha-area residents. The charity also distributes holiday meal vouchers and coats, gloves and clothing for schoolchildren.

$2,500

George Wanek

$2,000

In memory of Phil and Mildred Redgwick and Melvin and Kathryn Bekins — Sally, Sandy, Cindy and John

$1,000

In loving memory of Jack Daly, Nic Caguioa, Fred Arkoosh, Jeff Conant, Michael Pryor, Eddy Iwerson and David Shaffer; in memory of Kristina Holoun — Harold and Mary Holoun; Gloria Dinsdale

$855

Anonymous

$518

On behalf of the living and deceased members of the Omaha Retail Meat Dealers Association

$500

In memory of Rudy, Sylvia, Don and Gary — Donald and Alice Kotrc; in memory of Sam Lueders — Mary Lou Lueders; in memory of my beloved wife, Alice — Wilbur Clopton; in memory of Clyde Woods — Larry Woods; Jim and Regina Lehnhoff; Owen and Marilyn Jensen; Dean and Holly White; Ken and Collene Thompson

$309.10

Remembering the Godfather

$300

In memory of parents Ted and Ruth and brother Paul Stollard — Barbara Rennert; in memory of my sister, Kathy Piksa — Marilyn Opocensky; Phyllis Anderson; James and Kimberly Buck; anonymous

$250

In memory of John Langan — Carole Langan; in loving memory of Grace Dietz — Dan and Connie Turek; in thanks to Karla O’Fallon and Ben Fogarty — Dr. Victoria and Edward Roche; in memory of Gene Bennett — Joyce Bennett; Jeffrey and Karen Berthiaume; Robert D. Lembke and Catherine A. Lembke

$210

Wayne and Judy Fowler

$200

In honor of our new granddaughter, Nora Grace — Michael and Sherry Rush; in memory of Ron — the Witt family; Retailers Insurance Group; Robert and Lorraine Jeffus; Gene and Mary Welch; Larry and Linda Pedersen; Nancy Williby; Karen Tichy; Lorie and Kent Swenson; Donald and Patricia Hickman; Gary and Janice Welch

$152.20

From the Hillsborough Wednesday Pinochle Group: In honor of our friend, Mary Cirian, who moved to MT and in memory of our friend, Bernie Smith, who died in October — Harlan and Lucy, Don and Joyce, Charlene, Connie, Carol, Jane, Shirley, Margie, Ellen and Sue

$150

Bill and Connie Bray

$140

In memory of my husband, Karl — Donna Kosloski; in memory of mother, sister and husband and in honor of two sons — Sue Howell

$120

In memory of my husband, David Korte — Karen Korte

$101

In honor of our grandchildren, Matthew, Nick, Harper and Georgia — Jerry and Sharon Peck

$100

In memory of my wife, Jean — Raymond Pesek; Grant and Sunny Everett; Constance Peterson; Theodor and Ginger Rehmann III; Nancy Harms and Gerhart Wehrbein; Mary Cave; Louann Larson-Gaston; John and Rebecca Dietle; Donna Bright; Shirley Lippy; C. Langdon; anonymous

$95

In honor of our dear grandchildren: Dominic, Sophia and Julia Giambrone, and Beatrice Miller — Harlan and Lucy Holmes

$88

For my mother, Bonnie, who died this year — Jeane Johnson

$75

Jan B.

$66.53

Mary and Gerald Tritz

$52

In memory of our parents — Lee and Linda Lape

$50

In memory of my husband, Ray L. Beesey — Violet Bessey; in memory of Lloyd and Cleta Bridge, Rollin and Alan Bridge, and Don Wells — Carolyn Wells; Sue Rollins; Marilyn Seidel

$40

In memory of Ben Eirinberg and Judi Messina — Rose and Tom Langan; in memory of Mary Lou and Don Turner from little sister Patricia Edwards

$30

Dennis and Joanne Mihelich

$25

In memory of my wife — Edgar Aldrich; Gordon and Sharon McDonald; Dennis and Norma Kathman; James and Sally Wehbey; Beth and Dale Van Gent; anonymous

$20

Stephen and Rosemary Jewell; Rose Mora

$11.20

For Francoise Babin, happy 85th heavenly birthday, Nov. 11, 1937 — Bill Gaus

Daily total: $21,483.03 

Fiscal total: $175,503.41 

